Man allegedly kidnaps, assaults girlfriend at Kaibab Lake

By Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: August 30, 2020 2:22 p.m.

WILLIAMS, Ariz. - Coconino County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is investigating a reported kidnapping and assault that began at Kaibab Lake early Sunday at Kaibab Lake north of Williams.

Around 3 a.m. Aug. 30, CCSO deputies received a report of a domestic violence situation involving suspect Ryan Clark Petzoldt, 29, of Valle, Arizona.

According to investigators, Petzoldt allegedly met the victim at Kaibab Lake and forced her into his vehicle before leaving the area. The victim, Petzoldt’s girlfriend, was repeatedly assaulted while driving to Petzoldt’s residence in Valle. The victim said she was repeatedly struck in the face and strangled enroute to the residence.

Investigators said Petzoldt threatened to stab and kill the victim with pliers and other items on several occasions at the residence.

Petzoldt was believed to be under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol prior to and during the incident.

The victim was eventually able to escape the residence after the suspect passed out in the master bedroom. She drove the suspect’s vehicle away from the residence, reported the incident and sought medical attention.

CCSO deputies responded to the residence where they found Petzoldt alone. Officers said Petzoldt came in and out of the residence but was consuming something at the time. During the incident, Petzoldt contacted the Northern Arizona Regional Dispatch center and informed them he was consuming pills and wished to kill himself.

Deputies were able to get Petzoldt to exit the residence where he was arrested without incident.

Petzoldt was transported to Flagstaff Medical Center and treated for the consumption of the unknown substances.

Upon his release, Petzoldt will be booked into the Coconino County Detention Facility for two counts of aggravated assault per domestic violence, and three counts of threatening and intimidating, and kidnapping, officials said.

This incident is still under investigation and no further information is available at this time, CCSO said.

