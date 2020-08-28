Small plane crashes at Grand Canyon's South Rim entrance
Originally Published: August 28, 2020 11:52 a.m.
GRAND CANYON, Ariz. - Grand Canyon National Park has reported a single plane crash just south of the South Entrance station on Highway 64.
The crash is blocking both the northbound and southbound lanes just south of the entrance gates and north of the town of Tusayan.
Multiple agencies are on scene responding. Minor injuries are reported at this time.
Information provided by NPS
