Sat, Aug. 29
Small plane crashes at Grand Canyon's South Rim entrance

Multiple agencies respond to the scene of a plane crash just outside the South Entrance of Grand Canyon National Park Aug. 28. (Photo/NPS, Kim Furguson)

Originally Published: August 28, 2020 11:52 a.m.

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. - Grand Canyon National Park has reported a single plane crash just south of the South Entrance station on Highway 64.

A small plane crashed just outside of the South Entrance gate to Grand Canyon National Park Aug. 28. (Photo/NPS, Kim Furguson)

Minor injuries were reported after a small plane crash just outside of Grand Canyon National Park's South Entrance station Aug. 28. (Lo Frisby/WGCN)

The crash is blocking both the northbound and southbound lanes just south of the entrance gates and north of the town of Tusayan.

Multiple agencies are on scene responding. Minor injuries are reported at this time.

Information provided by NPS

