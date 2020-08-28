OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)

Subscribe Now
Grand Canyon News Logo
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Sat, Aug. 29
Weather  56.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Skydiving plane crashes at Grand Canyon

Minor injuries were reported after a small plane crash just outside of Grand Canyon National Park's South Entrance station Aug. 28. (Lo Frisby/WGCN)

Minor injuries were reported after a small plane crash just outside of Grand Canyon National Park's South Entrance station Aug. 28. (Lo Frisby/WGCN)

By Loretta McKenney
Originally Published: August 28, 2020 1:22 p.m.

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. – A small plane crashed outside the South Entrance station at Grand Canyon National Park this morning.

Although investigators haven’t identified the owner, Paragon Skydive has confirmed it is a plane used for its skydiving operations at the Grand Canyon. Only minor injuries were reported.

“It’s a lease plane, we lease the aircraft,” said Paragon Skydive owner, Jason Theuma. “There’s no details as yet. We’re still trying to work out what happened.”

According to a Facebook post by Grand Canyon National Park, the plane was upside down, blocking both lanes of State Route 64.

photo

A Paragon Skydive airplane releases skydivers. (Photo/Paragon Skydive)

Theuma said the plane was returning to Grand Canyon National Park Airport after a scheduled skydive with passengers. Paragon Skydive has operated at Grand Canyon National Park Airport, located in Tusayan, since 2016.

“Jumpers were out of the plane, everybody was out of the plane – there was just the pilot in the plane, but he’s OK,” Theuma said.

At this time, Theuma said they are unsure of the cause of the crash.

“I don’t think we’ll know for a long time. The NTSB will have to do an investigation to find out what happened,” he said. “We’re just extremely happy that everyone’s OK – very minor injuries – best case scenario for an accident.”

photo

Multiple agencies respond to the scene of a plane crash just outside the South Entrance of Grand Canyon National Park Aug. 28. (Photo/NPS, Kim Furguson)

In 2019, a U.K. man died following a hard landing on a tandem skydive with Paragon.

The plan is registered to AWSM Inc. and leased by Paragon Skydive. It is a 1967 Cessna TU206B, single engine aircraft with fixed landing gear that seats up to five passengers plus one pilot.

Multiple agencies including Grand Canyon National Park, Kaibab National Forest and Tusayan Fire Department responded to the scene.

The crash is currently under investigation. Updates will follow as more information becomes available.

Original story:

https://www.williamsnews.com/news/2020/aug/28/small-plane-crashes-grand-canyons-south-rim-entran/

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Pilot identified in plane crash outside Grand Canyon
Tourism jumps at Grand Canyon: first ever skydiving operation to open at Grand Canyon Airport March 1
Small plane crashes at Grand Canyon's South Rim entrance
Grand Canyon skydiving operation works to increase visibilty
UK man dies in skydiving accident near Grand Canyon
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State