OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)

Subscribe Now
Grand Canyon News Logo
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Sat, Aug. 29
Weather  56.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Grand Canyon shuttle bus operations resume

Grand Canyon National Park's Tusayan Shuttle unloading at the Imax Theater, the first inbound stop in the community of Tusayan. (Photo/Carl Bowman, NPS)

Grand Canyon National Park's Tusayan Shuttle unloading at the Imax Theater, the first inbound stop in the community of Tusayan. (Photo/Carl Bowman, NPS)

Originally Published: August 28, 2020 11:27 a.m.

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. – As part of its phased reopening, the National Park Service (NPS) announced that shuttle bus services will resume on Sept. 5.

The Hermit Road Route (Red Route) and the Kaibab Rim Route (Orange Route) eastbound will operate from 5 a.m. until one hour after sunset each day. The Village Route, the Kaibab Rim Route westbound, and the Tusayan Route will not operate when service resumes.

The NPS shuttle service was suspended in mid-March because of the COVID-19 pandemic. To protect public health, all buses and shuttle operations have been modified to meet COVID-19 guidelines. The modified buses will carry a smaller number of passengers per trip with additional safety measures in place.

Safety modifications to normal shuttle operations include limiting to 15 passengers, requiring face masks, hand sanitizers made available for use, social distancing guidelines, daily cleanings and staff to follow screening protocols.

Key areas and services that visitors will have access to:

• Hermit Road Route and all shuttle stops along Hermit Road. Visitors wishing to access the Hermit Road Route need to park in a designated parking space near the Hermit Road. This includes the Village Loop roadside parking and the Backcountry Information Center parking lot.

• Kaibab Rim Route (eastbound only), including South Kaibab Trailhead, Yaki Point, and Pipe Creek Vista.

• Hikers' Express

o Hikers' Express buses will run daily from the Backcountry Information Center to the South Kaibab Trailhead only at 6 a.m., 7 a.m., and 8 a.m. No other stops will be made along the route.

o Hikers can also park at the Grand Canyon Visitor Center and access the South Kaibab Trailhead via the Kaibab Rim Route (Orange Route).

NPS has provided free shuttle bus service on the South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park for more than 40 years. Grand Canyon's shuttle system provides a hassle-free way to access South Rim trails, viewpoints, and other areas of interest.

More information about shuttle bus operations in Grand Canyon National Park is available at https://www.nps.gov/grca/planyourvisit/shuttle-buses.htm.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Hermit Road opens for winter
West Rim, S. Kaibab-Yaki<br>access roads closed to public<br>
West Rim, S. Kaibab-Yaki<br>access roads closed to public<br>
Hermit Road reopens Nov. 15
Hermit Road rehabilitation will affect drivers, hikers
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State