OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Sat, Aug. 29
Weather  56.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Arizona sending more than 150 Guard troops to Wisconsin

Protesters prepare to march against the Sunday police shooting of Jacob Blake Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis. Until the police shooting of Blake, the bedroom community of Kenosha has been largely untouched by the level of demonstrations that had been seen in nearby Milwaukee and Chicago since the death of George Floyd.(AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Protesters prepare to march against the Sunday police shooting of Jacob Blake Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis. Until the police shooting of Blake, the bedroom community of Kenosha has been largely untouched by the level of demonstrations that had been seen in nearby Milwaukee and Chicago since the death of George Floyd.(AP Photo/Morry Gash)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: August 28, 2020 2:07 p.m.

To view this content you must be logged in as a subscriber.
Already have a digital account? Log in here
4 WEEKS
$0.99

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

4 WEEKS

1 YEAR
$10

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 12 MONTHS

Plans include full website access, e-Edition and exclusive online extras.
Print and Digital combo plans also available.
ALREADY A PRINT SUBSCRIBER?
Williams subscribe logo
Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Williams will not enforce statewide curfew ordered by Gov. Ducey
Pandemic and social unrest puts rural law enforcement under pressure
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey rolls out school safety package
Hundreds protest death of George Floyd in Prescott
Plan to equip all DPS officers with body cameras has some public advocates skeptical
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State