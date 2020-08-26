Tusayan election results confirm Clarinda Vail new mayor

TUSAYAN, Ariz. – The results of the primary election held Aug. 4, were approved by the Tusayan town council during a special council meeting Aug. 24.

The votes cast for the candidates for mayor and council members were as follows:

Mayor:

Craig Sanderson: 54

Clarinda Vail: 86

Undervotes: 3

Total: 143

Councilpersons:

Rebecca Wirth: 75

Greg Brush: 65

Joshua Collet: 59

Charles Townsend: 18

Write-In: 1

Undervotes: 68

Total: 286

Tusayan will welcome its new mayor, Clarinda Vail, as well as new council member Greg Brush and returning incumbent Rebecca (Becky) Wirth at the first regular council meeting Dec. 9.