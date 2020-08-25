OFFERS
Wed, Aug. 26
Tusayan Council balances business with fun

By Lo Frisby, Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: August 25, 2020 4:08 p.m.

TUSAYAN, Ariz. – The Tusayan community has been deeply impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, with current revenues at 69 percent below average. However, the Tusayan Town Council is working behind the scenes to bring a little morale-boosting fun to residents and visitors alike.

With safety concerns at the forefront, the council is hosting its first ever Sunset Movies Event, beginning Aug. 27.

The Aug. 27 event is for locals only, however, ticketed movie nights will be held for the general public Aug. 28 and 29. The movie nights will take place at the Imax Theater in Tusayan. Beginning at 5 p.m., attendees will be able to enjoy double-features "under the stars".

Sunset Movie Event schedule:

Aug. 27: Trolls World Tour and Back to the Future

Aug. 28: Sonic the Hedgehog and Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark

Aug. 29: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and Back to the Future

There will be a brief intermission between films.

Social distancing rules will be in effect, and as moviegoers arrive, they will receive assigned seating that adhere to the six foot standard set forth by the Arizona Governor's Office. Masks will also be available for free, and attendees will be encouraged to wear them at the event.

The Grand Canyon Visitor Center will also be selling snacks, and there will be a mask decorating contest. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs – sanitized chairs will be available for those who need them.

For the local’s only event, residents need only provide a proof of residency to be admitted. For the ticketed events, residents will receive a $10 discount at the gate. General admission tickets may be purchased online at tusayan-az.gov/movies. Tickets are $30 for group admission (up to 5 people).

Free admission is available with the following requirements:

(1) Proof of same day or previous night stay at a Tusayan hotel/motel.

(2) Proof of same-day purchases of $30 or more from Tusayan businesses.

"Everyone involved has been putting plenty of effort into this, I'm excited that members of the community are looking forward to the event,” said Tusayan Vice Mayor Brady Harris.

Those interested in volunteering for the event may sign up by contacting the town hall at (928)-638-9909. More information is available at tusayan-az.gov/movies.

