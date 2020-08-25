Elephant Rocks ladies’ golf club completes annual club championship
Originally Published: August 25, 2020 3:38 p.m.
The Elephant Rocks Women’s Golf Association completed its annual club championship last week. Winners include Sharon Gibson, low net, Janet Cothren, club champion and Suzie Hite, runner-up. Hite successfully defended her title as President’s Cup champion. The Elephant Rocks Women’s Golf Association is open to all women in northern Arizona who enjoy playing golf at Elephant Rocks Golf Course.
