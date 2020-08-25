OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Wed, Aug. 26
Weather  73.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Becoming an Outdoors Woman camp teaches outdoor skills Sept. 11-13

Outdoor women classes offer fishing, hunting and rappelling lessons Sept. 11-13 in Prescott. (Photo/Arizona Wildlife Federation)

Outdoor women classes offer fishing, hunting and rappelling lessons Sept. 11-13 in Prescott. (Photo/Arizona Wildlife Federation)

Originally Published: August 25, 2020 3:26 p.m.

PRESCOTT, Ariz. — During the pandemic, Arizonans are finding solace and physical health outdoors which encourages many to try new experiences. But how can you learn new skills if you’re too old for summer camp? Where does a girl learn to hunt and fish, shoot a bow or scale down a cliff? All this and more is offered at the Becoming an Outdoors-Woman (BOW) camp. As our repeat participants say, It’s like scout camp for grownups.

BOW will be held at Friendly Pines Camp in Prescott, Arizona, Sept. 11-13.

BOW provides a safe space for adults to learn outdoor skills starting from the absolute beginner stage. Instructors provide lots of support and the three-hour long classes offer plenty of time to ask questions and try out what you learn. No prior experience is needed and all the equipment and materials are provided. Lodging and meals are also included along with fun evening activities. BOW is inclusive of all abilities and genders, participants just need to be 18 and older.

Workshop fee is $300, which includes instruction, program materials, use of equipment, meals and lodging.

The three day event includes some of the following sessions: Camping 102, Basic Firearms Safely, Into to Fly-Fishing, Archery 101, Rappelling 101, Basic Land Navigation, Handgun Maintenance, Optics, among others.

BOW is further upholding its mission of safe and fun learning outdoors by stepping it up to use COVID-safe practices. Masks are required, and class sizes are small. We have fewer participants per cabin and more room to spread out for meals. The large group size has been reduced to meet state guidelines, which means this popular program will sell out fast.

Arizona Becoming an Outdoors-Woman camp is offered twice per year in Prescott and once per year at Saguaro Lake just north of Phoenix.

Space is limited. More information and to register is available at www.azwildlife.org/BOW.

Information provided by Arizona Wildlife Federation

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Becoming an Outdoors Woman workshop set for Sept. 7-9
Becoming an Outdoors-Woman Workshop April 12-14
Outdoor workshop for women planned
Hooks and hunting: Youth learn outdoor skills with new club
Learn more about recreating in Arizona's great outdoors
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State