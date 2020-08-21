Free entrance Aug. 25 for 104th NPS birthday at Glen Canyon Recreation Area

GLEN CANYON NATIONAL RECREATION AREA, Ariz. – In celebration of the 104th birthday of the National Park Service (NPS), Glen Canyon National Recreation Area is offering free park entrance on Aug. 25.

On Aug. 22 and 23 the park will recognize National Parks in Arizona through a virtual event on Facebook. This fun (virtual) family event will feature Arizona's National Parks, National Monuments, Recreation Areas and more. Glen Canyon will be featured at 11 a.m. (Arizona time) on Aug. 22. To get the full schedule and latest updates, check out the event and “attend” on Facebook at NPS AZ Virtual Festival.

Just in time for Founder’s Day, Aug. 17 the Glen Canyon Conservancy (GCC) reopened the Navajo Bridge Interpretive Center in Marble Canyon and its flagship store in Page, Arizona, located at 12 N. Lake Powell Boulevard. Both locations are open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and offer educational items, trip planning and safety supplies and souvenirs unique to Glen Canyon. GCC is a nonprofit cooperating association and partners with public lands to create learning opportunities, enhance visitor experience, and inspire stewardship. GCC advises that face coverings are required for all staff and visitors and thanks you for practicing social distancing.

Glen Canyon National Recreation Area reminds everyone that a safe and enjoyable park visit starts at home. Plan your visit by checking a park’s website and social media platforms for updates about current conditions and important safety guidelines. The park encourages visitors to practice Leave No Trace principles, recreate responsibly and pack essential items like water, face coverings and hand sanitizer.



Information provided by NPS