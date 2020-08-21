Free entrance Aug. 25 for 104th NPS birthday at Glen Canyon Recreation Area
Navajo Bridge Interpretive Center now open
GLEN CANYON NATIONAL RECREATION AREA, Ariz. – In celebration of the 104th birthday of the National Park Service (NPS), Glen Canyon National Recreation Area is offering free park entrance on Aug. 25.
On Aug. 22 and 23 the park will recognize National Parks in Arizona through a virtual event on Facebook. This fun (virtual) family event will feature Arizona's National Parks, National Monuments, Recreation Areas and more. Glen Canyon will be featured at 11 a.m. (Arizona time) on Aug. 22. To get the full schedule and latest updates, check out the event and “attend” on Facebook at NPS AZ Virtual Festival.
Just in time for Founder’s Day, Aug. 17 the Glen Canyon Conservancy (GCC) reopened the Navajo Bridge Interpretive Center in Marble Canyon and its flagship store in Page, Arizona, located at 12 N. Lake Powell Boulevard. Both locations are open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and offer educational items, trip planning and safety supplies and souvenirs unique to Glen Canyon. GCC is a nonprofit cooperating association and partners with public lands to create learning opportunities, enhance visitor experience, and inspire stewardship. GCC advises that face coverings are required for all staff and visitors and thanks you for practicing social distancing.
Glen Canyon National Recreation Area reminds everyone that a safe and enjoyable park visit starts at home. Plan your visit by checking a park’s website and social media platforms for updates about current conditions and important safety guidelines. The park encourages visitors to practice Leave No Trace principles, recreate responsibly and pack essential items like water, face coverings and hand sanitizer.
Information provided by NPS
- AIA gives update on return to high school sports
- Tough choice: WUSD hears from parents
- Prescott man arrested for indecent exposure
- Grand Canyon's newest superintendent takes strides to meet staff and community members where they're at
- City holds off on filling city manager position
- Arizona man gets probation for Mexican gray wolf killing
- Entries now available for Sept. 12 Patriot Day Parade
- Over-easy please: Grand Canyon hot enough to fry eggs
- Obituary: Steven Dale Friesner
- Williams COVID-19 cases at 7, Grand Canyon at 40 cases; state reports 468 new cases
- Two teens on ATVs killed in collision north of Kingman
- 34 positive cases reported at Grand Canyon and Tusayan
- Early election results: Williams voters select mayor, councilmembers
- Carving out a niche: Gateway Sandwich Company opens on Route 66
- AIA gives update on return to high school sports
- Halfway Fire at 97 Acres, Forward Progress Halted
- Williams at 15 active COVID-19 cases; cumulative total of 57 since spring
- Firefighters work 50-acre fire near Tusayan
- Arizona man gets probation for Mexican gray wolf killing
- COVID-19 testing coming to Williams July 30
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: