OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)

Subscribe Now
Grand Canyon News Logo
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Sat, Aug. 22
Weather  73.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Free entrance Aug. 25 for 104th NPS birthday at Glen Canyon Recreation Area
Navajo Bridge Interpretive Center now open

Scenic Glen Canyon National Recreation Area. NPS Photo

Scenic Glen Canyon National Recreation Area. NPS Photo

Originally Published: August 21, 2020 11:16 a.m.

GLEN CANYON NATIONAL RECREATION AREA, Ariz. – In celebration of the 104th birthday of the National Park Service (NPS), Glen Canyon National Recreation Area is offering free park entrance on Aug. 25.

On Aug. 22 and 23 the park will recognize National Parks in Arizona through a virtual event on Facebook. This fun (virtual) family event will feature Arizona's National Parks, National Monuments, Recreation Areas and more. Glen Canyon will be featured at 11 a.m. (Arizona time) on Aug. 22. To get the full schedule and latest updates, check out the event and “attend” on Facebook at NPS AZ Virtual Festival.

Just in time for Founder’s Day, Aug. 17 the Glen Canyon Conservancy (GCC) reopened the Navajo Bridge Interpretive Center in Marble Canyon and its flagship store in Page, Arizona, located at 12 N. Lake Powell Boulevard. Both locations are open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and offer educational items, trip planning and safety supplies and souvenirs unique to Glen Canyon. GCC is a nonprofit cooperating association and partners with public lands to create learning opportunities, enhance visitor experience, and inspire stewardship. GCC advises that face coverings are required for all staff and visitors and thanks you for practicing social distancing.

Glen Canyon National Recreation Area reminds everyone that a safe and enjoyable park visit starts at home. Plan your visit by checking a park’s website and social media platforms for updates about current conditions and important safety guidelines. The park encourages visitors to practice Leave No Trace principles, recreate responsibly and pack essential items like water, face coverings and hand sanitizer.

Information provided by NPS

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Lance Mattson named chief ranger at Glen Canyon Recreation Area, Rainbow Bridge
NPS to collect fees at Glen Canyon’s Beehive Primitive Campground near Page, Arizona
Tourism creates $503 million in economic benefits to Glen Canyon National Recreation area
Food trucks get NPS welcome at Glen Canyon Recreation Area
Visitation at Glen Canyon, Rainbow Bridge climbs 29 percent
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State