Around the Rim: Grand Canyon and Tusayan community calendar

Grand Canyon Food Pantry seeking volunteers

The Grand Canyon Food Pantry is in need of volunteers to help with staffing shortages. All food is pre-bagged and handed out. Those interested in volunteering at the pantry can contact Mike Scott at (207) 229-1228. More information and updates about the pantry is available at https://www.facebook.com/gcfoodpantryinc.

Grand Canyon Chamber webinar Aug. 27

Grand Canyon Chamber and Visitor’s Bureau in partnership with the U.S. Chamber will host a special webinar designed specifically for Grand Canyon and Tusayan businesses. The webinar takes place Aug. 27 from 9-10 a.m. via Zoom. Topics being addressed include liability, travel and tourism: economic outlook and road to recovery and Phase 4 legislation and what it means for small businesses and communities. To register and receive access to the Zoom link contact Chamber Manager Laura Chastain at laura.chastain@grandcanyoncvb.org.

Yavapai and Verkamps reduces hours

Yavapai Lodge and Verkamps are cutting back on hours starting Aug. 23 when both locations will be open from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. The main visitor center store will be open from 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.



Summer Café ends Sept. 4

Summer Café will be offering a drop off in Valle once a week, rather than three times a week. Any families in need of food in Valle should contact Barrett at (928) 699-8651. The last day of Summer Café is Sept. 4. Any leftover food will be distributed between local communities and the food bank.

Canyon Closet seeking volunteers

Canyon Closet in Tusayan is seeking volunteers to help one day a week for 1-2 hours to help with setup and opening the closet. Canyon Closet is a not-for-profit clothing store, where the public can donate and receive clothing for those in need. The store has not yet opened, however, once it does, volunteers will be needed on a regular basis. More information is available from Gloria Barrett at (928) 699-8651.

Grand Canyon School PTA seeks new vice president

Those interested in serving as vice president of the Grand Canyon School PTA can contact Gloria at president@grandcanyonpta.org.

Community Wellness Meetings

Community Wellness Meetings were created to bring together those living in the Grand Canyon and Tusayan area to discover issues and create solutions. Meetings are open to the public. The next meeting takes place Sept. 2 at 2:30 p.m. To participate in meetings call (605) 472-5380, access code: 639046 at the designated time.

Radiation screenings available Aug. 26

Six appointments are currently available at North Country HealthCare for free radiation screening on Aug. 26 for anyone who identifies as a Downwinder – anyone who lived in the Grand Canyon area from 1951 -1958 or June-July of 1952 and could have been exposed to possible radiation. More information or to schedule an appointment is available at (928) 522-9427.

Paul Revere Shuttles resume Hermits Rest and Kaibab east bound routes

On Sept. 5, shuttles will tentatively resume operations, with limited services and passengers to Hermits Rest and Kaibab east bound route. Passengers will be required to wear masks.

Community movie night Aug. 27

The town of Tusayan is hosting a free movie night Aug. 27. The movie has yet to be determined. The event is open to the public. It takes place at the parking lot of the IMAX theater in Tusayan. Parking is open at 5 p.m. and the movie starts at 6 p.m.

Grand Canyon School Governing Board meetings

Grand Canyon School Governing Board meetings are held the third Wednesday of the month at 6 p.m. in the Room 405 at Grand Canyon School, 100 Boulder Street, Grand Canyon, Arizona, 86023. More information or to view upcoming agendas, visit www.grandcanyonschool.org.

CASA seeks volunteers to help with foster care

Coconino County Juvenile Court is seeking volunteers for CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate). There about 400 kids in foster care in Coconino County. More information is available from Felicia Bicknell at fbicknell@courts.az.gov

First Things First offers free children books

First Things First is offering children’s books and parenting materials available for distribution to local families. More information is available from Bonn Baudelaire at bbaudelaire@firsthingsfirst.org.

If you are in crisis:

Behavorial Health Crisis Line: 1-877-756-4090

National Suicide Prevention Hotline: 1-800-273-8255 or text “hello” to 741741

Victim Witness Services 24/7 Crisis Line: (928) 774-1414 (Flagstaff Police Department non-emergency line – you do NOT need to make a report, just ask for an advocate). Local Advocate: Bethany Larsen: (928) 864-9791

Northland Family Help Center 24/7 Crisis Hotline: (928) 527-1900

Northern Arizona Mental Health Crisis: 1-877-756-4090

Northern Arizona Care and Services After Assault (NACASA): (928) 522-9460

National Sexual Assault Hotline: 1-800-656-HOPE (4673)

Catholic Charities Community Services: Call (928) 774-9125 for housing questions.

To contribute to the community calendar email Editor Loretta McKenney at lmckenney@williamsnews.com.