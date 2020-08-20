OFFERS
Virtual Trailblazer event Aug. 23 invites public to get outside and support Grand Canyon Conservancy

Grand Canyon Conservancy is hosting a week-long crowdfunding event with a goal to raise $50,000 Aug. 23-31. (Photo/Grand Canyon Conservancy)

Originally Published: August 20, 2020 10:01 a.m.

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. – On Aug. 23, Grand Canyon Conservancy, the official nonprofit partner of Grand Canyon National Park, will host a week-long crowdfunding event with a goal to raise $50,000.

The Trailblazer event invites the public to get outside and come together virtually for a walk, jog, hike or bike ride to raise funds to preserve and protect Grand Canyon National Park while celebrating the 104th birthday of the National Park Service.

The event kicks off Aug. 23 at noon with a virtual walk along the scenic Rim Trail on the South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park with Theresa McMullan, Grand Canyon Conservancy CEO. McMullan will be highlighting and sharing her favorite viewpoints digitally along the way.

Additionally, Grand Canyon National Park will celebrate the National Park Service’s 104th birthday on Aug. 25 with fee-free entrance to public lands.

Those who wish to participate can do so in several ways:

• Register online at www.grandcanyon.org/trailblazer and pledge a distance with a donation

• Share photos on social media and tag #GCCTrailblazer

• Follow the Leave No Trace principles and recreate responsibly

More information is available at www.grandcanyon.org/trailblazer.

About Grand Canyon Conservancy

Grand Canyon Conservancy is the official nonprofit partner of Grand Canyon National Park, raising private funds, operating retail shops within the park, and providing premier guided educational programs about the natural and cultural history of the region. Our supporters fund projects including trails and historic building preservation, educational programs for the public, and the protection of wildlife and their natural habitat.

