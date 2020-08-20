Virtual Trailblazer event Aug. 23 invites public to get outside and support Grand Canyon Conservancy
GRAND CANYON, Ariz. – On Aug. 23, Grand Canyon Conservancy, the official nonprofit partner of Grand Canyon National Park, will host a week-long crowdfunding event with a goal to raise $50,000.
The Trailblazer event invites the public to get outside and come together virtually for a walk, jog, hike or bike ride to raise funds to preserve and protect Grand Canyon National Park while celebrating the 104th birthday of the National Park Service.
The event kicks off Aug. 23 at noon with a virtual walk along the scenic Rim Trail on the South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park with Theresa McMullan, Grand Canyon Conservancy CEO. McMullan will be highlighting and sharing her favorite viewpoints digitally along the way.
Additionally, Grand Canyon National Park will celebrate the National Park Service’s 104th birthday on Aug. 25 with fee-free entrance to public lands.
Those who wish to participate can do so in several ways:
• Register online at www.grandcanyon.org/trailblazer and pledge a distance with a donation
• Share photos on social media and tag #GCCTrailblazer
• Follow the Leave No Trace principles and recreate responsibly
More information is available at www.grandcanyon.org/trailblazer.
About Grand Canyon Conservancy
Grand Canyon Conservancy is the official nonprofit partner of Grand Canyon National Park, raising private funds, operating retail shops within the park, and providing premier guided educational programs about the natural and cultural history of the region. Our supporters fund projects including trails and historic building preservation, educational programs for the public, and the protection of wildlife and their natural habitat.
- AIA gives update on return to high school sports
- Tough choice: WUSD hears from parents
- Prescott man arrested for indecent exposure
- Obituary: Steven Dale Friesner
- Smoke from Baja California fire seen in northern Arizona
- Arizona man gets probation for Mexican gray wolf killing
- Over-easy please: Grand Canyon hot enough to fry eggs
- City holds off on filling city manager position
- Williams 911: week of Aug. 8-12
- Entries now available for Sept. 12 Patriot Day Parade
- Two teens on ATVs killed in collision north of Kingman
- 34 positive cases reported at Grand Canyon and Tusayan
- Early election results: Williams voters select mayor, councilmembers
- Carving out a niche: Gateway Sandwich Company opens on Route 66
- AIA gives update on return to high school sports
- Halfway Fire at 97 Acres, Forward Progress Halted
- Williams at 15 active COVID-19 cases; cumulative total of 57 since spring
- Williams COVID-19 cases at 34, county reaches 2,583 positive cases
- Firefighters work 50-acre fire near Tusayan
- COVID-19 testing coming to Williams July 30
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: