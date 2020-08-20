OFFERS
Thu, Aug. 20
Sen. Martha McSally to speak at Miss Kitty's Aug. 22

U.S. Senator Martha McSally. (Photo/Martha McSally)

U.S. Senator Martha McSally. (Photo/Martha McSally)

Originally Published: August 20, 2020 8:57 a.m.

U.S. Senator Martha McSally will speak at Miss Kitty’s Steakhouse in Williams this Saturday, Aug. 22 at 6 p.m.

The event is open to the public, however, seating is limited.

McSally was appointed by Gov. Doug Ducey in Dec. 2018 to fill the seat after longtime U.S. senator John McCain died and his appointed successor, Senator Jon Kyl, resigned.

McSally is the second woman to serve as a U.S. senator from Arizona. Prior to serving in Congress, McSally served 26 years in the U.S. Air Force, retiring in 2010 as a Colonel. She is the first female fighter pilot to fly in combat and first to command a fighter squadron in combat in U.S. history.

A special election for the senate seat McSally currently holds, takes place in the November general election. The winner will serve the last two years of the term. McSally is facing astronaut and engineer Mark Kelly. The regular election for the seat's six-year term will be held in 2022.

