Two firms picked to host Lake Mead dives to WWII plane
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The National Park Service has selected two companies to provide the guided dives to the World War II plane that is submerged in Lake Mead.
Las Vegas Scuba and Scuba Training and Technology will be the only companies allowed to host divers who want to see the plane.
The B-29 Superfortress crashed into the lake straddling Nevada and Arizona in 1948 while taking part in high-altitude atmospheric research. The crew of five survived, but the plane stayed underwater.
“Only three B-29s were retrofitted as a flying laboratory for this type of research,” said Lake Mead Superintendent Margaret Goodro in a statement. “The B-29 within Lake Mead is the most original of its kind remaining, making it a tremendously important piece of American history.”
The two companies can provide 100 guided client dives each year for the next two years, park officials said.
Divers must join permitted tours affiliated with one of the two companies to dive to the plane site.
- AIA gives update on return to high school sports
- Obituary: Steven Dale Friesner
- WUSD begins first week of remote learning, will make decision Aug. 12 for in-person classes
- Local surge testing this week in Williams; COVID-19 positive cases at 9
- Smoke from Baja California fire seen in northern Arizona
- Over-easy please: Grand Canyon hot enough to fry eggs
- Williams 911: week of Aug. 8-12
- Arizona man gets probation for Mexican gray wolf killing
- Early election results: Williams voters select mayor, councilmembers
- Kaibab and Coconino Forests re-implement fire restrictions
- Two teens on ATVs killed in collision north of Kingman
- 34 positive cases reported at Grand Canyon and Tusayan
- Early election results: Williams voters select mayor, councilmembers
- Carving out a niche: Gateway Sandwich Company opens on Route 66
- AIA gives update on return to high school sports
- Halfway Fire at 97 Acres, Forward Progress Halted
- Williams at 15 active COVID-19 cases; cumulative total of 57 since spring
- Williams COVID-19 cases at 34, county reaches 2,583 positive cases
- Firefighters work 50-acre fire near Tusayan
- COVID-19 testing coming to Williams July 30
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: