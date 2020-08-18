OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Wed, Aug. 19
Weather  73.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Family of starved Flagstaff boy plead ‘not guilty’ again

FILE - In this March 4, 2020, file photo, Wanda Ahasteen stops by a memorial for a 6-year-old boy in Flagstaff, Ariz. Prosecutors say they will not seek the death penalty against the family of the 6-year-old Flagstaff boy who was locked in a closet and died of starvation. The boy's parents and paternal grandmother have pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder, kidnapping and child abuse charges in the boy's death. An autopsy determined that Deshaun Martinez died of starvation in early March 2020. (Jake Bacon/Arizona Daily Sun via AP, File)

FILE - In this March 4, 2020, file photo, Wanda Ahasteen stops by a memorial for a 6-year-old boy in Flagstaff, Ariz. Prosecutors say they will not seek the death penalty against the family of the 6-year-old Flagstaff boy who was locked in a closet and died of starvation. The boy's parents and paternal grandmother have pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder, kidnapping and child abuse charges in the boy's death. An autopsy determined that Deshaun Martinez died of starvation in early March 2020. (Jake Bacon/Arizona Daily Sun via AP, File)

By Felicia Fonseca, Associated Press
Originally Published: August 18, 2020 11:02 a.m.

To view this content you must be logged in as a subscriber.
Already have a digital account? Log in here
4 WEEKS
$0.99

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

4 WEEKS

1 YEAR
$10

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 12 MONTHS

Plans include full website access, e-Edition and exclusive online extras.
Print and Digital combo plans also available.
ALREADY A PRINT SUBSCRIBER?
Williams subscribe logo
Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Coconino County Attorney's Office says state won't seek death penalty in starved Flagstaff boy case
Prosecutors weigh death penalty for parents, grandparents in Flagstaff boy's death
Parents, grandmother of Flagstaff boy arrested in his death
Memorial grows for Arizona boy whose parents jailed in death
Closure: Rector pleads guilty to 8-year-old’s 2014 murder, faces life in prison
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State