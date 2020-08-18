OFFERS
County takes action to protect San Francisco Peaks

View of the San Francisco Peaks from FR 418, which runs north of the Peaks between Lockett Meadow Road (FR 551) and Hart Prairie Road (FR 151). This view from Reese Canyon looks at the Abineau-Bear Jaw Loop and upper Waterline Road. (Photo/Deborah Lee Soltesz, U.S. Forest Service Coconino National Forest)

Originally Published: August 18, 2020 11:04 a.m.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — On Aug. 11, the Coconino County Board of Supervisors adopted a resolution endorsing a 20-year extension of a federal Public Land Order withdrawing the San Francisco Peaks from sale, settlement and mineral extraction.

The existing Public Land Order, which withdrew 74,689 acres in the San Francisco Peaks and Mount Elden recreation area from development or sale, is set to expire on Oct. 15. The extension of this order will protect the cultural significance and recreational opportunities the area provides to the citizens of Coconino County and those who visit.

“For many years, the County has supported and worked to conserve our beautiful public lands for the enjoyment of our residents and guests,” said Coconino County Chairwoman Liz Archuleta. “The San Francisco Peaks are not only an important natural area that are valued for outdoor recreation, they are sacred to indigenous peoples within Coconino County, and need to be protected. This proposed order will ensure that the peaks, which are an iconic part of our community’s identity, will continue to be preserved. We encourage BLM to approve the extension.”

The county’s action to support this withdrawal is consistent with other conservation measures that the County has endorsed in the past. These include support for the Grand Canyon Centennial Protection Act, which would withdraw the Grand Canyon National Park and its watershed from mineral extraction; and the Great American Outdoors Act, signed into law earlier this month to fund deferred maintenance on public lands and fully fund the Land and Water Conservation Fund.

Information provided by Coconino County

