Free COVID-19 testing offered in Tusayan Aug. 18
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. – Coconino County Health and Human Services (CCHHS) is offering free COVID-19 diagnostic testing in Tusayan and Fredonia.
CCHHS, in collaboration with the Tusayan Fire Department, will offer COVID-19 Testing in Tusayan, Aug. 18 from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. The testing site will be located at the Grand Canyon IMAX Theater, 450 Hwy 64 in Tusayan.
The Fredonia testing site, located at 100 E. Woodhill Drive (formerly Joy Joyce Road) in Fredonia will be open Aug. 20 from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
No appointment or healthcare provider order is needed. A healthcare professional will be available to screen patients and to provide education and swabbing. Individuals exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough, difficulty breathing, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, runny nose, congestion and new loss of taste or smell) and individuals that feel they have been exposed to COVID-19 are encouraged to be tested. Waiting 5 to 8 days following exposure is recommended in order to obtain the most accurate results.
Warning signs of COVID-19 include trouble breathing, chest pain, and confusion, inability to wake up or stay awake and bluish lips or face. If someone is showing any of these signs, seek emergency medical care immediately.
To help protect others, people who have been exposed to a confirmed COVID-19 case and are awaiting testing should stay home and quarantine as much as possible. If an individual must leave home, wearing a face covering and practicing physical distancing is strongly recommended.
Testing is free of charge and is provided on a first come, first served basis. Everyone at the testing site is required to wear a mask or face covering. Testing is intended for Coconino County residents.
Inclement weather may require short pauses in testing site operations to ensure the safety of staff and individuals seeking testing. Notifications of operation pauses will be posted on the Coconino County Facebook page and at the testing sites.
More information and resources on COVID-19 is available at www.coconino.az.gov/covid19 or call the County COVID-19 Information Line at (929) 679-7300 Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to
5 p.m.
Information provided by Coconino County
