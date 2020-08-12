OFFERS
Thu, Aug. 13
Mesa police officer critically injured in car crash on US 60

A Mesa police officer was critically injured in a car crash Aug. 11 on the U.S. 60 when he stopped to remove a ladder in the roadway. (Photo/DPS)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: August 12, 2020 4:55 p.m.

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — A Mesa police officer was critically injured in a car crash Tuesday on the U.S. 60, authorities said.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials said 13-year veteran Sean Stoddard, saw a ladder blocking a lane around 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, and stopped his patrol car and activated his emergency lights so other drivers wouldn't hit his vehicle.

But before Stoddar could get out, DPS officials said a woman driving an SUV collided with the patrol car from behind.

Authorities said it's unclear if the unidentified woman driver was distracted or impaired at the time of the crash.

Officer Sean Stoddard. (Photo/Mesa Police Dept.)

Rescuers had to cut the police vehicle's door off to get the officer out before taking him to a hospital.

DPS officials said the woman also suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital.

DPS said Stoddard was in critical condition, but is expected to recover from the crash.

DPS is handling the investigation into the incident and trying to identify the vehicle and driver that dropped the ladder onto the roadway.

Stoddard has been with our the Mesa Police Department for over 13 years and has been known for his excellent work helping veterans through his nonprofit group “Archangels”, the department said on their webpage.

Sean is a military veteran himself and is currently still serving in the Armed Forces.

"Sean is currently in critical condition at the hospital, and we are hopeful he will continue to make positive strides toward recovery as he is attended to by family, friends and the best medical professionals," they said. "We are grateful for our community’s support at this time and we wish Sean a speedy recovery."

The department posted a posted a video about Sean and his decision to become an officer last year. The video can be viewed at this link.

Stoddards work with veterans and the Archangels can viewed at this link.

