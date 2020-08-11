Radiation Exposure Screening event at Grand Canyon Clinic Aug. 26

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — A Grand Canyon Radiation Exposure Screening event will take place at the Grand Canyon North Country Healthcare Clinic Aug. 26, 2020 from 9 am- 12pm.

This event is for Downwinders, who are those who lived in Coconino, Navajo, Apache, Gila and Yavapai county during 1951-1958 and June-July 1962.



Downwinders are those who were exposed to radiation from the Nevada test site during the 1950s.

Screening exams include: bloodwork- you do not need to fast, a chest x-ray, physical exam, and a fecal immunochemical test and case management follow up.

Radiation Exposure Compensation ends in April 2022, this is for those downwinders or on-site participants with an eligible cancer.

More information or to call for an appointment at (928) 522-9427.