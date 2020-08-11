OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)

Subscribe Now
Grand Canyon News Logo
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Tue, Aug. 11
Weather  73.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Radiation Exposure Screening event at Grand Canyon Clinic Aug. 26

U.S. troops witness a 1951 nuclear explosion at the Nevada Test Site. Radiation from such blasts is thought to have caused high rates of cancer and other diseases among thousands of Southwestern residents called downwinders. (Photo/US Federal Govt/Public Domain)

U.S. troops witness a 1951 nuclear explosion at the Nevada Test Site. Radiation from such blasts is thought to have caused high rates of cancer and other diseases among thousands of Southwestern residents called downwinders. (Photo/US Federal Govt/Public Domain)

Originally Published: August 11, 2020 12:07 p.m.

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — A Grand Canyon Radiation Exposure Screening event will take place at the Grand Canyon North Country Healthcare Clinic Aug. 26, 2020 from 9 am- 12pm.

This event is for Downwinders, who are those who lived in Coconino, Navajo, Apache, Gila and Yavapai county during 1951-1958 and June-July 1962.

Downwinders are those who were exposed to radiation from the Nevada test site during the 1950s.

Screening exams include: bloodwork- you do not need to fast, a chest x-ray, physical exam, and a fecal immunochemical test and case management follow up.

Radiation Exposure Compensation ends in April 2022, this is for those downwinders or on-site participants with an eligible cancer.

More information or to call for an appointment at (928) 522-9427.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Compensation for ‘Downwinders' ends in 2022
Free screening for downwinders
North Country HealthCare reaches out to assist local downwinders
Free women's cancer screening
North Country HealthCare and Williams Hospital District plan partnership
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State