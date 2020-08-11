Obituary: Steven Dale Friesner

Steven Dale Friesner, 61, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Friday, July 31, 2020, in Williams, Arizona.

Steve was born in Dayton Ohio, on Feb. 19, 1959 to Harold and Glady (Hendershot) Friesner. He could be counted on to be rooting for his favorite driver in NASCAR every race.

He supported the community by volunteering to help those less fortunate at the local food distribution center. His greatest enjoyment was spending his days with the young ones that he considered his grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his loving life partner Charlene Graham of Williams, Arizona, His Brother Greg Friesner (Lisa) of California, and Jeff Friesner (Cathy) of Georgia and in his heart Richard G Graham whom he considered to be his stepson, two grandchildren Patrick J. Graham (8) and Thomas W. Graham (6). He will be truly missed by all.