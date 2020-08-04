Vikings volleyball takes first steps

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — On Aug. 17 Gov. Doug Ducey announced the start of the new year for Arizona schools and Williams High School has taken the first steps toward gearing up for the 2020 athletic season.

At this time, the Arizona Interscholastic Association (AIA) has stated that fall sports can officially begin Aug. 17.

School administrators at Williams Unified School District have decided to begin online learning Aug. 10 and have plans for in-person learning to begin Aug. 17.

Vikings volleyball had a parent and athlete meeting Aug. 3, where families were given practice rules and safety guidelines for the season.

The team will have their first practice Aug. 17 at 4 p.m.

Williams High School cheer team is also gearing up for the season.

Williams High School football hosted a team camp Aug. 3-6 to begin training for the new season.

There will be a player meeting Aug. 11 at 6 p.m. at coach Jeff Brownlee’s room at the high school for players.

On Aug. 12 there is a parent meeting at 6 p.m. at the classroom. The parent meeting is limited to one parent per household.

On Aug. 13, coaches will pass out equipment, and Aug. 17 is the first day of practice which will run from 4 – 6:15 p.m.

The school will be following AIA and CDC guidelines for a safe return to the sports.

Although WHS did not hold any official practices this summer, students have taken advantage of strength training and cardio workouts according to AIA summer rules.

Anyone interested in volleyball can call coach Connie Stevens or Williams High School at (928) 635-4474.