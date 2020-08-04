OFFERS
Schools around state announce cancellation of fall sports

Stock photo

Stock photo

By Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: August 4, 2020 2:02 p.m.

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — As schools begin to reopen whether remotely or in-person, reports of cancelled fall sports programs are trickling in.

These programs include football, volleyball, cross-country, swimming and others.

Who’s on the list

Ganado (3A)

Monument Valley (3A)

Window Rock (3A)

Chinle (3A)

Tuba City (3A)

Page (3A)

Alchesay (2A)

Hopi (2A)

Sanders Valley (2A)

Greyhills Academy (2A)

Many Farms (2A)

Baboquivari (1A)

Kearny Ray (1A)

Shonto Prep (1A)

Rock Point (1A)

St. Michaels (1A)

Page High School also announced they will not be having any fall sports.

The decision was based on safety concerns and also with other schools around the state cancelling their programs.

Some schools are considered looking at pushing fall sports programs to the spring or modifying seasons with less games.

The Arizona Interscholastic Association sent out a survey to all member schools regarding reopening plans.

This survey is to provide the AIA information as they prepare to start fall sports based on the resources available to school administrators.

However, much of the decision making has been left up to individual school districts.

