Get out and vote: Primary election voting centers open til 7 p.m.

Today is the primary election where voters can indicate their preference for candidates for the Nov. 3 general election.

Although many of the Coconino County’s voters requested early ballots, Vote Centers are open all day today, Tuesday, Aug. 4, for voters who prefer to vote in person.

The Vote Centers are located all over the county, and voters can choose any one of the 25 centers.

Voters are encouraged to wear masks, social distance and bring their own black/blue pen.

Voting is only open to registered voters. Identification requirements can found here:

https://coconino.az.gov/DocumentCenter/View/23152/ID-Sign

The two locations in Williams include:

• Grand Canyon Railway Hotel, 235 N. Grand Canyon Blvd.

• St. John’s Episcopal-Lutheran Church, 202 W. Grant Ave.

In Parks:

• Maine Consolidated School, 10 N. Spring Valley Rd.

In Grand Canyon:

• Shrine of the Ages, Grand Canyon Village

In Tusayan:

• Tusayan Town Hall, 845 Mustang Dr.

In Ash Fork:

• Ash Fork Public Library, 450 W. Lewis.

A complete list of the Coconino County vote centers is available on the Elections and Voter Registration website, at: https://www.coconino.az.gov/195/Elections, by going to the Polling Place List.

A complete list of the Yavapai County centers is available on the Elections and Voter Registration website, at: https://www.yavapai.us/govote/, by going to the Election Link for Vote Centers.

An interactive map for Yavapai County is also available at https://gis.yavapai.us/ElectionPollingPlace/pollingplace.htm to find the closest Vote Center. It can be found under Election Links at: https://www.yavapai.us/govote/.

Another link for voting centers can be found on the Secretary of State’s website: https://my.arizona.vote/WhereToVote.aspx?s=address

The Vote Centers will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4.

RESULTS INFORMATION

Unofficial Election Results: First report should be posted at 8 p.m. This report will be the results of the early ballots received and processed by close of business today.

Webpage for election results – Election results for county and city/town races - https://results.arizona.vote/#/featured/17/3.

Election results for Federal, State and Legislative races - https://results.arizona.vote/#/featured/17/0

With polls closing at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, early results are expected to be posted online at: https://results.arizona.vote/#/featured/17/3

https://www.yavapai.us/govote/ by about 8 p.m. (Watch dCourier.com for results as well, and Election Night coverage.)

TOO LATE TO MAIL BALLOTS

Any voters who still have their early ballots should not mail them at this point. Early ballots must be submitted by 7 p.m. today, Tuesday, Aug. 4 in order to be counted.

Voters still holding their early ballots should cast them in one of the county’s drop boxes, including Coconino County Elections Downtown

Flagstaff Office, 110 E Cherry Ave.

A complete list of Coconino County drop boxes is available on the Coconino Elections website: https://www.coconino.az.gov/195/Elections, Ballot Drop Box Locations

A complete list of Yavapai County drop boxes is available on the Elections and Voter Registration website at https://www.yavapai.us/govote/.