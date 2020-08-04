Community Calendar: Week of Aug. 5
McSally campaign to be in Williams Aug. 6
Martha McSally’s campaign manager, Brandon Hiller, will be here Aug. 6 at 6:30 pm at Miss Kitty’s. The public is welcome.
Williams Republican Awareness Committee
Williams Republican Awareness Committee meetings are the first Thursday of each month at Miss Kitty's Steakhouse at 6:30 p.m. The committee said they are seeking new members. Everyone is welcome.
Blood Drive April 7
There is a community blood drive at Safeway Aug. 7 from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p. The Bloodmobile will be in the Safeway/Dairy Queen parking lot at 637 W. Route 66. Appointments can be made by calling (877)258-4825 or visit BloodHero.com (Sponsor code: Williams)
Williams Food Pantry open Saturdays
The Williams Food Pantry is open weekly from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Saturday at 125 S. 3rd Street. More information is available by calling (928) 255-9039.
Williams City Council meetings
The public is invited to attend Williams City Council meetings on the second and fourth Thursdays each month. Meetings are at City Hall on First Street at 7 p.m. See williamsaz.gov for meeting agendas.
Need a fishing license?
Juniper Creek Outdoors, Mountain Man Merchantile and Saya 66 Gas station can issue AZGFD fishing and hunting licenses. Licenses can also be obtained online at www.azgfd.comlicense.
WUSD Governing Board meetings
The public is invited to attend Williams Unified School District Governing Board meetings on second and fourth Wednesdays each month. Meetings are at Williams High School culinary room at 6 p.m. See WUSD2.org for meeting agendas.
