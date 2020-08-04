‘Alien abductions’ of humpback chub help frame future of Colorado River

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. – Charismatic is hardly the best word to describe the humpback chub, a fish with a frowny eel face jammed onto a sportfish body in a way that suggests evolution has a sense of humor. Nor did tastiness build a fan base for this “trash fish” across its natural habitat throughout the Colorado River Basin. But, in 1973, the humpback chub became famous by winning federal protection under the Endangered Species Act.

Researchers in the Grand Canyon now spend weeks at a time, several times a year, monitoring humpback chub, which have become central to an ecosystem science program with implications for 40 million Westerners who rely on Colorado River water.

Dennis Harris, who guides an electrofishing boat for a research contractor, is part of the science crew that briefed me last year at the world’s largest known humpback chub hangout, just below the confluence of the Little Colorado River with the Colorado in Arizona. He spun a yarn about what fish say upon their return to home waters – how they survived an alien abduction.

“They scooped me up in a net and took me to the mother ship and stuck me with a piece of glass and probed my genitals and brought me back here,’” Harris said, throwing his head back and splaying his arms to imitate fish stunned by the electric current.

“And all their friends go, ‘Yeah, right.’”

Funny as that sounds, the humpback chub’s experience is surprisingly meaningful now, as its river habitat deep in the iconic, redrock canyon becomes the subject of new scrutiny.

‘The pie is getting smaller’

About 40 million people in seven states and Mexico rely on the Colorado for irrigation, drinking and even hydropower. Most of the water is used in agriculture to irrigate more than 5.5 million acres.

Meanwhile, the Colorado is shrinking. Average river flows have dropped 19 percent over the past century. About half of the decline is blamed on global warming, and scientists project that unchecked climate change could nearly triple flow reductions by the century’s end. Meanwhile, tribes in the Colorado River Basin want to tap into allocations they haven’t been able to use because they lack means to store and pipe the water.

And thanks to research mandated by the 1992 Grand Canyon Protection Act, the fate of the chub and the canyon ecology are factors that also will need to be considered in the yet-to-be-scheduled negotiations.

“The pie is getting smaller,” said Jack Schmidt, director of the Utah State University’s Center for Colorado River Studies, noting that more users sharing less water increases pressure to revamp water agreements.

Having once led the humpback chub “alien abductions” and the rest of the scientific program at the U.S. Geological Survey’s Grand Canyon Monitoring and Research Center, Schmidt is now studying how climate change might affect not just the endangered fish species and the basin environment overall but also traditional river flows and hydropower output.

Humpback chub science informs decisions

The humpback chub helps illustrate the point that water is living, that the river basin is more than a plumbing system.

Experimental releases at Glen Canyon Dam, studies about predation, water chemistry, temperature changes and insects have helped revive populations, and now the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is proposing to downlist the humpback chub from endangered to threatened status.

The U.S. Geological Survey’s Grand Canyon Research and Monitoring Center, directed by Scott VanderKooi, has led efforts to monitor environmental balance while dam operations continue to generate energy and regulate reservoir levels.

When the pandemic prompted the closure of the river to boating this spring, several scientific trips had to be scrapped or postponed, he explained. They included cultural resource monitoring, the juvenile humpback chub “abductions” and an important three-year test of ways to boost insect life along the river.

John Fleck described a long history of ignoring science in managing basin water in the recent book, “Science Be Dammed: How Ignoring Inconvenient Science Drained the Colorado River,” coauthored with Eric Kuhn.

“We’re in the midst of this huge experiment that’s really open-ended in terms of how we manage this river going forward, and we need all of this science to inform it,” he said.

Fleck said the people deciding the basin’s fate need information about the tradeoffs. It’s hard to imagine that those funny-faced fish have much to teach us. But, in a sense, they already have.

Those “alien abductions” of humpback chub deep in the redrock canyon have generated scientific understanding that we’ve used to slow the species’ slide toward extinction.

In the end, research can only bring focus to the Colorado’s real-world questions.

Data alone won’t decide the river’s future. Only people can do that.