Navajo Nation implements another 57-hour weekend curfew as COVID-19 cases reach 1,873 on Nation

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — As of April 28, the Navajo Department of Health in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 104 new cases of COVID-19 for the Navajo Nation and a total of 60 deaths.

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 1,873. A total of 10,772 COVID-19 tests have been administered with 7,816 negative test results.

On April 28, Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez announced that the Navajo Department of Health will issue another Public Health Emergency Order to implement a new 57-hour weekend curfew beginning May 1 at 8 p.m. until May 4 at 5 a.m. for the entire Navajo Nation.

The president along with Vice President Myron Lizer also met with Navajo Police Chief Phillip B. Francisco and Navajo Nation Division of Transportation Executive Director Garret Silversmith, to coordinate police checkpoints on roadways to enforce the curfew.

“We have the 57-hour weekend curfews, but everyone needs to be reminded that we have the Shelter-In-Place order that’s in effect 24-hours, seven days a week,” Nez said. “Our team is also being proactive to plan for the first of the month this Friday. Under the leadership of Division of Economic Development Executive Director JT Willie, we will initiate ‘Operation First of the Month’ again to work with businesses to create safeguards for our Navajo elders. Please adhere to the orders and remain home unless you are in need of food, medicine, or in cases of emergencies.”

“We can caution the public all day long and issue as many public health orders as we want, but ultimately the choice to stay home or go out into public remains in the hands of each individual,” said Vice President Myron Lizer. “Please talk to your family members, your friends, coworkers, and others and tell them to stay home to save lives. We don’t want to see any more lives lost and we don’t want to see our Diné people sick – it’s sad and it’s devastating for many families. Please pray and please meet your prayers half way by staying home.”

More information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and resources visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website at http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19.

The 1,873 confirmed positive cases on the Navajo Nation include the following counties:

· Navajo County, Arizona – 442

· Apache County, Arizona – 432

· Coconino County, Arizona – 264

· McKinley County, New Mexico – 469

· San Juan County, New Mexico – 187

· Cibola County, New Mexico – 17

· San Juan County, Utah – 22

· Socorro County, New Mexico – 21

· Sandoval County, New Mexico – 19

Information provided by the Office of the President and Vice President