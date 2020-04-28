OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp)

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Thu, April 30
Weather  69.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Tusayan voters could change budget during special override election

By Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: April 28, 2020 4:54 p.m.

TUSAYAN Ariz. — Tusayan residents will have the option to vote on a one-time budget override in an upcoming special election.

The one-time override would allow the town of Tusayan to access an additional $22.9 million, which would, including the $1.4 million state-imposed limit, bring the total to $24.3 million for fiscal year 2020-21.

As of April 24, Coconino County Elections Office announced that all registered voters in the town of Tusayan will be receiving ballots in the mail for the special election. Voters that have not received a ballot by May 1 should call the Elections Office.

A YES vote on Proposition 432 will provide services subject to local control of expenditures by Tusayan residents.

A NO vote on Proposition 432 will prevent the local control of expenditures by Tusayan residents and will require expenditures instead to be limited by the state imposed formula.

This is a ballot-by-mail election. There will not be an in person polling place on Election Day.

Voters have until 7 p.m. on Election Day, May 19, to return their ballot. Ballots may also be dropped off on Election Day at the Tusayan Town Hall, 845 Mustang Drive, Tusayan or the Elections Office, 110 E. Cherry Avenue, Flagstaff. Voters returning their voted ballots by mail should put them in the mail by May 13 to ensure they arrive by the deadline.

More information or for voting assistance contact the Elections office at (928) 679-7860 or toll-free at (800) 793-6181.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Tusayan budget override election results trickle in
Town of Tusayan's budget to be set by state
Tusayan calls for budget override special election
Does a close vote on the override indicate problems?
Override passes by narrow margin
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State