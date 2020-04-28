Tusayan voters could change budget during special override election

TUSAYAN Ariz. — Tusayan residents will have the option to vote on a one-time budget override in an upcoming special election.

The one-time override would allow the town of Tusayan to access an additional $22.9 million, which would, including the $1.4 million state-imposed limit, bring the total to $24.3 million for fiscal year 2020-21.

As of April 24, Coconino County Elections Office announced that all registered voters in the town of Tusayan will be receiving ballots in the mail for the special election. Voters that have not received a ballot by May 1 should call the Elections Office.

A YES vote on Proposition 432 will provide services subject to local control of expenditures by Tusayan residents.

A NO vote on Proposition 432 will prevent the local control of expenditures by Tusayan residents and will require expenditures instead to be limited by the state imposed formula.

This is a ballot-by-mail election. There will not be an in person polling place on Election Day.

Voters have until 7 p.m. on Election Day, May 19, to return their ballot. Ballots may also be dropped off on Election Day at the Tusayan Town Hall, 845 Mustang Drive, Tusayan or the Elections Office, 110 E. Cherry Avenue, Flagstaff. Voters returning their voted ballots by mail should put them in the mail by May 13 to ensure they arrive by the deadline.

More information or for voting assistance contact the Elections office at (928) 679-7860 or toll-free at (800) 793-6181.