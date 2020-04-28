OFFERS
Letter: Outpouring of donations, past and present helps shelter plans

Originally Published: April 28, 2020 3:16 p.m.

I would like to say a couple of things.

First off, a HUGE THANK YOU to all the people making masks to help out. This town has cranked out masks by the hundreds this last month. No one knows how many people are helping with these masks. I work that counter (at the post office) all day long and am totally amazed what this community has manufactured. All of you have been marvelous to wait on and the stories you tell of where these masks are going and why, are amazing. You people are donating your supplies, your time and paying the postage without a thought. You just keep it up and coming in. Some I have known for years and some I just met. You are all so special and I see what you are doing.

The second thing is, unfortunately, SAVE-MTR is going to have to call off the rescue dog tournament.

We kept hoping for a break in this mess as it is one of our best fundraisers. We have been hit with so many building hurdles and other obstacles as some of you have heard.

We keep going and we’re saving dogs, cats, chickens, goats, etc… all that we can in hopes of getting this goal accomplished. Our building cost keep jumping along with the hurdles, but we are still active and pursuing the objective of a building that all can work out of.

We are in the process of reorganizing the building to try and cut costs. We are obligated to have commercial license contracts which raised our costs about $50,000 and then to develop the land we are leasing was another huge price tag. All of this we didn’t count on, but we are dealing with the hurdles.

We do want to thank all of you that have stood behind us these years of fundraising. To all of you who have helped by mail, anonymously and even in these trying times, you have managed to help. We so appreciate you all. It is going to be a tough year financially for sure but for the cats and dogs it is always tough and it is up to our conscience to make it right for them.

If you can please come to our meetings when we resume, they are the first Wednesday of the month at Walker Hall. Please call (928) 635-4726 to answer questions. Your support is important.

President, SAVE-MTR,

Robynn Smith Eckell

Debbie Hamby, Diane Mansfield, Pat Anthony,

Building Directors and Board of Directors

SAVE-MTR

