Grand Canyon Railway extends closure to June 14

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Grand Canyon Railway has announced it will remain closed through June 14.

The Railway initially announced its closure March 20, with a reopening date of May 21. The closure includes all train operations, lodging, the restaurant, gift shop, kennel and RV Park.

“Given the ongoing and ever stricter guidelines from the CDC, WHO, as well as federal and state governments to limit gatherings, we have made the difficult decision to suspend our operations through Sunday, June 14,” the Railway said in a statement.

The Railway has not specified how train operations will be handled upon reopening, but many speculate additional safety precautions will be observed upon any business reopening.

“This decision was not easy and we recognize the significant impact on your travel plans, but we know that this is the responsible path forward to continue to help slow the spread of the disease,” they said. “We look forward to getting back to normal operations as of Monday, June 15, 2020.”

State health leaders have stated that reopening of businesses could include continuation of social distancing, distancing between tables in restaurants, monitoring employees for signs of respiratory illness, wearing of personal protective equipment and other measures.

Xanterra, the parent company of the Grand Canyon Railway, has closed other national park lodges, hotels and other operations until June 15.

They have halted cruises through July 1 and tours to destination that have been flagged as “do not travel” by the US Department of the State through June 8.

The company said they are working with guests impacted by cancelled trips to provide alternative travel dates through 2021 or provide refunds. They said they have also relaxed their cancellation policies for their tour and cruise businesses.

“When the time is right, we want you to experience immersive and inspiring travel with all of the brands of the Xanterra Travel Collection,” Xanterra CEO Andrew Todd said. “We’re proud to work in the travel industry as vacations are such enriching experiences that we share with our families and friends. But right now we need to share in the effort to work together and get through this difficult time.”

Anyone with questions about Grand Canyon Railway can call 1.800.THE.TRAIN.