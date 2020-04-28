Grand Canyon Library now offering curbside pickup service
GRAND CANYON, Ariz. – As of April 27, patrons of the Grand Canyon Community Library may once again avail themselves to the library’s collection of books and media via a curbside pickup service.
Hours: Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Reservations: (928) 638-2718 or
As the library remains closed because of concerns regarding COVID-19, the curbside, or “contact-free” service offers patrons the opportunity to pick up materials in a safe way. Patrons with online accounts may simply visit the library’s website or call the librarian.
When patrons are ready to pick up their items, they are asked to call ahead if possible to inform the library in order for their items to be placed on a table outside of the front doors of the building. If patrons do not call ahead, they must knock on the doors upon arrival, then after alerting the librarian, they are asked to wait at the bottom of the stairs until the doors are closed to retrieve their items.
When returning materials, patrons should place them in the book return on the side entrance. Patrons are asked to practice social distancing while picking up and dropping off.
As the library adapts its services to better suit the times, newly-hired Library Supervisor David Bell said the library is reaching out to “be part of the solution, for information, for entertainment, and to get our communities safely through the epidemic.”
Bell is returning to northern Arizona after spending several years working in libraries overseas. He considers the Grand Canyon to be one of the most beautiful places on Earth and is excited to be working in northern Arizona.
“I’m happy to be back and to be serving the community in the library,” he said. “(The library) is looking forward to the library building once again being open to patrons, as soon as we are able.”
The library’s curbside service hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Residents can place items on hold by visiting grandcanyoncommunitylibrary.org, or for those without an online account call (928) 638-2718 to reserve items.
