OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp)

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Thu, April 30
Weather  69.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Grand Canyon Library now offering curbside pickup service

By Lo Frisby, Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: April 28, 2020 4:50 p.m.

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. – As of April 27, patrons of the Grand Canyon Community Library may once again avail themselves to the library’s collection of books and media via a curbside pickup service.

Curbside pick-up for Grand Canyon Community Library

Hours: Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Reservations: (928) 638-2718 or

www.grandcanyoncommunitylibraryorg

As the library remains closed because of concerns regarding COVID-19, the curbside, or “contact-free” service offers patrons the opportunity to pick up materials in a safe way. Patrons with online accounts may simply visit the library’s website or call the librarian.

When patrons are ready to pick up their items, they are asked to call ahead if possible to inform the library in order for their items to be placed on a table outside of the front doors of the building. If patrons do not call ahead, they must knock on the doors upon arrival, then after alerting the librarian, they are asked to wait at the bottom of the stairs until the doors are closed to retrieve their items.

When returning materials, patrons should place them in the book return on the side entrance. Patrons are asked to practice social distancing while picking up and dropping off.

As the library adapts its services to better suit the times, newly-hired Library Supervisor David Bell said the library is reaching out to “be part of the solution, for information, for entertainment, and to get our communities safely through the epidemic.”

Bell is returning to northern Arizona after spending several years working in libraries overseas. He considers the Grand Canyon to be one of the most beautiful places on Earth and is excited to be working in northern Arizona.

“I’m happy to be back and to be serving the community in the library,” he said. “(The library) is looking forward to the library building once again being open to patrons, as soon as we are able.”

The library’s curbside service hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Residents can place items on hold by visiting grandcanyoncommunitylibrary.org, or for those without an online account call (928) 638-2718 to reserve items.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

State grant helps park library organize rare, unique materials
Grand Canyon Library an untapped resource
10 things to do at the Williams Public Library
Bookmobile has materials to go
Bookmobile has materials to go
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State