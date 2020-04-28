Grand Canyon and Tusayan Resource Guide

Grand Canyon Food Pantry:

The pantry is open for business.

All food is pre-bagged and handed out.



Hours:

Monday from 9.-11 a.m. and 5-7 p.m.

Wednesday from 11 a.m.-2 p.m

Saturday from 2 - 5 p.m.

Those interested in volunteering at the pantry can contact Mike Scott at (207) 229-1228. More information and updates are available at https://www.facebook.com/gcfoodpantryinc.

Tusayan Food Bank

The Tusayan Food Bank now has additional resources with the additional support of the town of Tusayan and St Mary's Food Bank Alliance.

Distribution date and time can be found at https://spiritofthecanyon.com/food-bank-calendar. The next distribution will be at the IMAX Theater in Tusayan at noon on April 29.

Valle Food Bank

The Grand Canyon Food Pantry and St Mary's Food Bank have set up a temporary distribution site at the Valle Hardware Feed & Supply located at 593 Carol Drive in Valle. Those in need can register and find more information at https://spiritofthecanyon.com/food-bank-calendar/

If you are in crisis:

Behavorial Health Crisis Line:

1-877-756-4090

National Suicide Prevention Hotline: 1-800-273-8255 or text "hello" to 741741

Victim Witness Services 24/7 Crisis Line: (928) 774-1414 (Flagstaff Police Department non-emergency line – you do NOT need to make a report, just ask for an advocate). Local Advocate: Bethany Larsen: (928) 864-9791

Northland Family Help Center 24/7 Crisis Hotline: (928) 527-1900

Northern Arizona Care and Services After Assault (NACASA):

(928) 522-9460

National Sexual Assault Hotline: 1-800-656-HOPE (4673)

COVID-19 information:

Coconino County COVID-19 call center: (928) 679-7300

For resources to manage your wellbeing in respoonse to COVID-19:

www.coconino.az.gov/2265/stronger-as-one

Family/parent support:

Family Involvement Center’s Warmline (FIC) is urging any who feels overwhelmed due to life’s current challenges to call the Warmline at 877-568-8468. The Warmline is answered Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and 8 a.m. – noon on the weekends. This service is available statewide. Those who prefer to not call can fill out our "Get Support Now" form found at www.familyinvolvementcenter.org/hel…/get-support-now.

Weekly community meetings:

Community Support Task Force meetings:



Meetings are held daily at 8 a.m. Monday-Friday. To participate call: 1-866-790-5709

Passcode: 7625044#

Community Meetings for Grand Canyon or Tusayan residents:

Meetings take place every Wednesday at 5 p.m. To participate call:

1-877-491-6221 Passcode: 7074828#

Questions can be emailed grca_incident_team@nps.gov

North Country HealthCare — Grand Canyon

Address: 1 Clinic Rd, Grand Canyon Village, AZ 86023

Phone: (928) 233-5125

Coconino County has been conducting weekly local testing at the Grand Canyon Clinic – please contact the clinic for next scheduled testing.

The clinic also has an on-line symptom checker at northcountryhealthcare.org/covid-19symptomchecker/

This resource guide will be updated weekly and can be found online at www.grandcanyonnews.com. To add local resources to the guide email editorial@williamsnews.com.