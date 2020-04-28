OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp)

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Thu, April 30
Weather  69.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Cleaning up: Local residents take action to beautify I-40

Michelle Gauthier (above) and Jody Monahan spent their weekend picking up garbage along I-40. Many people have noted the recent increase of trash between Williams and Flagstaff. The two local residents tackled an area near the International Kadampa Retreat Center and the Grand Canyon Deer Farm April 24-26. (Submitted photos)

Michelle Gauthier (above) and Jody Monahan spent their weekend picking up garbage along I-40. Many people have noted the recent increase of trash between Williams and Flagstaff. The two local residents tackled an area near the International Kadampa Retreat Center and the Grand Canyon Deer Farm April 24-26. (Submitted photos)

By Wendy Howell
Originally Published: April 28, 2020 2:40 p.m.

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — After seeing a significant amount of trash accumulating on the Interstate 40 roadside, Michelle Gauthier and Jody Monahan decided to take action.

photo

Michelle Gauthier and Jody Monahan (pictured) spent their weekend picking up garbage along I-40. Many people have noted the recent increase of trash between Williams and Flagstaff. The two local residents tackled an area near the International Kadampa Retreat Center and the Grand Canyon Deer Farm April 24-26. (Submitted photos)

“We noticed how much more trash there has been on the side of the highway and a lot of it was blowing on to our property,” Gauthier said.

Gauthier said Monahan started picking it up and encouraged Gauthier to join her.

“That day was also my mom’s birthday and growing up our family would do a lot of trash clean up,” she said. “My mom helped to establish the recycling program in our town. I couldn’t think of what to buy her for her birthday and she lives too far away to visit so I picked up trash.”

Gauthier said the gesture made her mother very happy.

“We are going to continue to go out weekly and focus on different areas so, whoever would like to can join,” she said.

Ryan Harding with the Arizona Department of Transportation Adopt-a-Highway Program said he is grateful for the volunteers who can assist with clean-up, but encourages volunteers to do so safely.

“ADOT does have a safety briefing on our website that we provide to all volunteers,” he said.

Harding said volunteers should not pick up any items that might be hazardous, including sealed bottles with liquid.

He also said to avoid car batteries, animal carcasses and needles.

Volunteers are encouraged to contact the ADOT district office to let them know about these types of items.

“Our maintenance crews, who are trained to deal with these types of items, can pick them up,” he said.

The Northcentral District Office can be reached at (928) 774-1491.

Harding provided a link to a safety briefing for anyone interested in picking up garbage along the roadways: azdot.gov/node/14023

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Mayor proclaims Carol Glassburn Clean and Beautiful Week in May
Letter: ADOT hates littering, too, here's how you can help stop it
Park clean-up days ongoing
Williams Community Cleanup Day Saturday
It's never too early to plan for Williams community cleanup day set for Sept. 20
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State