Calling all fancy mask competitors for cash prizes

Are you looking to have some fun, do your part in keeping those around you safe and possibly win some money? Then look no further.

Starting this week, April 29, Williams-Grand Canyon News is co-sponsoring a “Fancy Mask” competition.

Decorate or create a covering for the mouth and nose using cloth, paint, feathers, fringe, rhinestones, flowers, leather, whatever is safe and original.

Masks do not have to be useable, this is art.

“This is for fun, we are not making medical grade projects,” said competition co-sponsor Kali Kaliche.

Winners will be announced in three categories: 5-8 years, 9-18 years and adults.

Cash prizes will be awarded to winners in each category and winner photos will be featured in Williams-Grand Canyon News. There will also be two honorable mentions in each category.

Prizes will be judged by our newsroom staff and Kali Kaliche, based on most creative.

The first place winner for the 5-8 year-old category will receive $50; the 9-18 year-old and the adult category winners will receive $100 each. Honorable mentions in each category will receive a one year free online subscription to Williams-Grand Canyon News.



Participants should submit pictures of their fancy mask to competition@williamsnews.com.

The deadline for submissions is May 13. Winners will be announced in the May 20 edition of Williams-Grand Canyon News.



More information is available from Editor Loretta McKenney at (928) 635-4426 ext. 3609.