OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp)

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Thu, April 30
Weather  69.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Calling all fancy mask competitors for cash prizes

The Williams-Grand Canyon News is sponsoring a "Fancy Mask" contest. (Adobe stock)

The Williams-Grand Canyon News is sponsoring a "Fancy Mask" contest. (Adobe stock)

Originally Published: April 28, 2020 3:19 p.m.

Are you looking to have some fun, do your part in keeping those around you safe and possibly win some money? Then look no further.

Starting this week, April 29, Williams-Grand Canyon News is co-sponsoring a “Fancy Mask” competition.

Decorate or create a covering for the mouth and nose using cloth, paint, feathers, fringe, rhinestones, flowers, leather, whatever is safe and original.

Masks do not have to be useable, this is art.

“This is for fun, we are not making medical grade projects,” said competition co-sponsor Kali Kaliche.

Winners will be announced in three categories: 5-8 years, 9-18 years and adults.

Cash prizes will be awarded to winners in each category and winner photos will be featured in Williams-Grand Canyon News. There will also be two honorable mentions in each category.

Prizes will be judged by our newsroom staff and Kali Kaliche, based on most creative.

The first place winner for the 5-8 year-old category will receive $50; the 9-18 year-old and the adult category winners will receive $100 each. Honorable mentions in each category will receive a one year free online subscription to Williams-Grand Canyon News.

Participants should submit pictures of their fancy mask to competition@williamsnews.com.

The deadline for submissions is May 13. Winners will be announced in the May 20 edition of Williams-Grand Canyon News.

More information is available from Editor Loretta McKenney at (928) 635-4426 ext. 3609.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Rotary Chili Cook-off, community grant awards Sept. 22
Annual pow wow<br>slated for Tusayan
Annual pow wow<br>slated for Tusayan
Frightful fun in Williams
Guest column: Rabies Vaccination Clinic on the horizon
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State