Sickest COVID-19 patients have common underlying conditions, large study finds

An April 22 Journal of the American Medical Association clinical study revealed that most of the people in New York City who were hospitalized due to coronavirus had one or more underlying health issues.

Health records from 5,700 patients hospitalized within the Northwell Health system in New York – which housed the most patients in the country throughout the pandemic – showed that 94% of patients had more than one disease other than COVID-19.

Data taken from March to early April showed that the median age of patients was 63 years old and 57 percent of all coronavirus patients suffered from high blood pressure, the most prevalent of the ailments among patients. In addition, 41 percent of coronavirus patients were obese while one-third of all patients suffered from diabetes.

To date, Arizona has tested 60,714 people for COVID-19, with 6,045 positive cases with 266 deaths, up 17 overnight, Arizona Department of Health Services reported April 24.

Coconino County has tested 1,956 residents, with 1,575 negative results and 381 positives, with 14 new cases overnight. There four reported deaths overnight.

Flagstaff Medical Center is reporting 19 hospitalizations with COVID-19.

Resources

• Coconino County assistance for rent, electric, gas, wood, water and propane available at (928) 679-7300.

• Coconino County WIC offers all services online or by phone to existing or new clients, (928) 679-7272.

• State of Arizona employment & financial assistance resources:https://arizonatogether.org/ and en español: https://arizonatogether.org/es/

COVID-19 health hotlines

• Coconino County COVID-19 hotline (928) 679-7300

• Northern Arizona Healthcare hotline at (928) 773-2301

North Country HealthCare virtual visits

North Country HealthCare has launched virtual appointments for individuals experiencing flu-like symptoms. Patients are encouraged to use the online symptom checker tool (available at northcountryhealthcare.org). They can then request a 15-minute online appointment with a North Country provider by calling the hotline number provided after they complete the symptom checker tool.

The virtual appointments will be billed to the patient’s health insurance, just as with a regular doctor visit. For those who are uninsured, North Country HealthCare offers a sliding fee scale for qualifying patients, allowing them to pay a nominal fee for their appointment.

In response to COVID-19, North Country has also been setting up COVID-19 testing areas throughout the County, creating separate waiting areas for sick visits and well visits.

Visit Coconino County’s COVID-19 updates and dashboard at coconino.az.gov/covid19 for daily updates.