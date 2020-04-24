OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp)

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Sat, April 25
Weather  34.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Endangered Chino Valley subjects missing as of April 24

From left, David Batten, Elissa Landry and Mitchell Mincks were last heard from on Sunday, April 19, 2020, according to a news release from the Chino Valley Police Department. Authorities have issued a statewide attempt to locate. (CVPD/Courtesy)

From left, David Batten, Elissa Landry and Mitchell Mincks were last heard from on Sunday, April 19, 2020, according to a news release from the Chino Valley Police Department. Authorities have issued a statewide attempt to locate. (CVPD/Courtesy)

Originally Published: April 24, 2020 11:30 a.m.

On Tuesday, April 21, at approximately 6:04 p.m., Chino Valley Police officers took a missing persons report on Chino Drive. It was reported David Batten, Elissa Landry and Mitchell Mincks had last been heard from on Sunday, April 19, at approximately 3:45 p.m., according to a news release.

Batten, who is the homeowner, is Landry’s step-father and Mincks is Landry’s boyfriend. An attempt to locate was sent out to law enforcement agencies statewide, according to the Chino Valley Police Department.

On Wednesday, Chino Valley officers returned to Batten’s residence on Chino Drive. Inside, officers discovered evidence indicating foul play and a criminal investigation is underway. Descriptions for the subjects are as follows, according to police:

• Batten is 45 years old, 6-feet tall, weighing approximately 255 pounds; he has brown hair and brown eyes. He also goes by the name Nick.

• Landry is 28 years old, 5-foot-10, weighs approximately 155 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. She goes by the name Ellie.

• Mincks is 24 years old, 6-foot-1, weighs approximately 206 pounds, and has brown hair and green eyes. Mincks goes by the name Mitch.

It is believed they may be travelling to Iowa in a blue 2013 Subaru Forester bearing Arizona Women Veteran plate “WV1236.”

If any of the involved subjects are seen, do not approach and call 911. If one wishes to remain anonymous, they can report to Yavapai Silent Witness online at yavapaisw.com or by calling 1-800-932-3232.

This is an active and ongoing investigation and no further details will be released at this time.

Information provided by Chino Valley Police Department.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Ash Fork man wanted for theft and eluding police
Flagstaff Police searching for felony suspect
Have you seen these Prescott Valley teens?
Rangers in Grand Canyon National Park search for two missing men in South Bass/Royal Arch area
UPDATE: Lamprakes and McGowan located, not considered endangered
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State