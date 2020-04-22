Williams 911: week of April 3-14

The Williams Police Department (WPD) answered the following calls for service (among others) between April 3-14 —

• Officers responded to Love’s reference FED EX driver thought a vehicle was following him;

• Officers responded to loud music on 9th, owner turned down music;

• Officers responded to possible prowler on Edison, nothing found in area;

• Officers took report of check fraud on Route 66;

• Officers conducted public assist on 9th;

• Officers responded to parking issue on Grand Canyon Boulevard, handled on scene;

• Officers responded to disturbance on 6th, intoxicated male contacted who made suicidal comments, transported to FMC by Lifeline for mental health;

• Officers responded to disturbance on Rodeo, intoxicated female causing problems with neighbor, no one wanted to prosecute suspect told to go inside;

• Officers responded to possible explosions near middle school, officers searched area and found nothing;

• Officers responded to 911 hang up at Circle K;

• Officers responded to jeep blocking driveway on 3rd, jeep pushed into legal parking by officers;

• Officers responded to 911 hang-up on Sheridan;

• Officers responded to suspicious activity at local hotel, subject gone upon arrival;

• Officers responded to open door at local apartment complex, apartment checked by officers and then secured;

• Officers dealt with civil matter on Route 66;

• Officers responded to noise complaint on Edison, music turned down;

• Officers assisted Lifeline with heart attack victim on Grand Canyon Boulevard;

• Officers responded to trespass on Route 66, subject trespassed from property;

• Officers responded to dump truck speeding on Highland Meadows;

• Officers responded to loud music on Locust, subject turned down music;

• Officers assisted DPS with broke down semi on I-40 off ramp;

• Officers responded to domestic on 6th, took criminal damage report;

• Officers responded to broke down motorhome blocking traffic on Grand Canyon Boulevard;

• Officers took phone scam report;

• Officers responded to suspicious person on Route 66;

• Officers responded to transient making people feel uneasy on Route 66, subject moved;

• Officers arrested a male for driving suspended on Route 66, subject had warrant for same charge and officer contacted judge by phone and suspect given court date for both charges;

• Officers responded to open 911 line at local RV park, couldn’t find open line that eventually hung up;

• Officers assisted Lifeline with male having issues with pace maker on Rodeo;

• Officers responded to male with alcohol poisoning on Homestead, male transported to Flagstaff Medical Center by Lifeline;

• Officers responded to suicidal subject on Route 66, subject taken to FMC for evaluation;

• Officers assisted male with jumping his car that broke down on Route 66;

• ACO assisted with delivering meals to students;

• Officers responded to trespass on Route 66, subject removed;

• Officers responded to parking issue on Sheridan;

• Officers responded to domestic on Rodeo, male arrested for disorderly conduct per domestic violence and booked into county jail;

• Officers assisted school in delivery of food;

• Officers responded to javelina on Rodeo Road;

• Officers responded to juveniles skate boarding in middle of Route 66;

• Officers responded to suspicious activity in bank parking lot;

• Officers responded to an alarm on Grand Canyon Boulevard;

• Officers responded to transient causing issues in McDonalds parking lot, subject removed from area;

• Officers responded to male trespassing on Railway property, intoxicated subject transported to FMC due to high ethanol level;

• Officers responded to trespass parking on BNSF property, vehicle removed;

• Offices took in found property on Route 66;

• Officers took in found marijuana and marijuana pipe found at local hotel;

• Officers responded to suspicious activity on Taber;

• Officers investigated death of elderly male on Hancock, natural causes;

• Officers took report of possible sexual offense on 3rd;

• Officers responded to dog bite on Torrey Pines, turned over to ACO;

• Officers responded to marijuana smell coming from room at local hotel, female removed from room by hotel staff;

• Officers took delayed report of domestic on RT66, under investigation;

• Dispatch received several calls for Lifeline for illness that officers didn’t respond to;

• Officers responded to domestic on Locust, verbal only;

• Officers took report of suspicious activity on Slagel;

• Officers assisted Coconino County Sheriff's Office with subject on Highway 64, Lifeline call;

• Officers responded to male jumping in front of cars on Rodeo, intoxicated subject mad because Police Department wouldn’t arrest him on his warrant;

• Officers responded to reckless driver on 3rd and Grant, male arrested for exhibition of speed, cited and released;

• Officers arrested a male for driving suspended on Railroad, cited and released;

• Officers checked on senior calls list in person, all were doing well and needed no supplies;

• Officers responded to disturbance at local hotel, subject trespassed from location;

Anyone with any information is urged to call the WPD at (928) 635-4461. Anonymous tips can be left at any time at (928) 635-5992. Those who want to report a crime while remaining anonymous can also call Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111 or (877) 29-CRIME. Silent Witness offers rewards of as much as $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.