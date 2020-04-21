Woman, dog injured after tussle with coatimundi
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A coatimundi injured a woman and her dog at Coronado National Memorial in Tucson, authorities said.
Arizona Game and Fish Department officials said the long-tailed animal was killed and sent to a lab for rabies testing.
They said the coati was in a carport on the woman’s property April 18 when her dog went after it first.
The unidentified woman then tried to stop the squabble and was injured.
Authorities say the woman’s husband shot and killed the coati.
The woman went to the hospital for a rabies shot and the dog was taken to a veterinarian.
Authorities say coatimundi are social animals and unlike their cousins the ringtail and the raccoon, are diurnal, which means they are active during the day.
