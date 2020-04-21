OFFERS
Williams Police say impersonator making traffic stops

Originally Published: April 21, 2020 5:19 p.m.

WILLIAMS, Ariz. —Williams Police Department recently stated they had received reports of an individual who is impersonating a police officer, making traffic stops and asking for travel documents.

According to Williams Police Department, reports made about the individual state that the male subject is driving an unmarked white pick-up truck equipped with emergency lights.

“Please keep in mind there are several law enforcement officers that live in our area that do drive white vehicles. Thanks for keeping your eyes open and staying alert,” WPD stated.

WPD said officers will not ask for any type of travel documentation as this is not a requirement in the state of Arizona.

Anyone who is stopped for a traffic violation by an unmarked vehicle can call 911 and ask the dispatcher to verify that the officer is a police officer — callers should provide a description of the vehicle, individual and location.

Additional precautions that can be taken are for individuals to drive to a well-lit and populated area before stopping — activate emergency flashers so that the officer know you intend to stop. If the unmarked vehicle is operated by a plain clothes officer request a uniformed officer respond to your location. You are permitted to ask to see proper law enforcement credentials — officers carry an official ID and badge, the badge will have the agency name on it. Remain in your vehicle and do not make any sudden movements like reaching under your seat.

No officer will demand you pay a fine immediately or attempt to get into your vehicle with you. Officers will ask for route paperwork, license, registration and insurance.

Any suspicious activity should be reported to Williams Police Department at (928) 635-4461.

