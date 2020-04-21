OFFERS
Williams High School senior spotlight: CJ Henson

CJ Henson is a senior at Williams High School. (Submitted photo)

CJ Henson is a senior at Williams High School. (Submitted photo)

Originally Published: April 21, 2020 6:01 p.m.

CJ Henson is a senior at Williams High School. He has attended school in Williams since kindergarten.

CJ participated in wood shop, welding, culinary and weights at the school. He also excelled at baseball from a young age.

His favorite class at the high school was weights with Mr. Brownlee.

He said Mr. Brownlee and Mr. Lee always pushed him to do his best at the school.

His favorite time at the high school was his junior year.

Outside of school, CJ hunts, fishes and plays video games. He also travels a lot with his family.

After graduation, CJ plans to work and attend Coconino Community College.

