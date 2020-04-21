Williams High School senior spotlight: Ardynn Brinkworth

Ardynn Brinkworth is a senior at Williams High School. She has been homeschooled, and attended school at Heritage School and Williams High School.

Ardynn has been involved with student council since her freshman year. She has served as class president and secretary, and as the student body president.

She played and managed softball and was a football manager this year.

Ardynn was inducted into National Honor Society her junior year.

Some of her favorite classes were English classes with Mrs. Gutshall and Mrs. White, chemistry with Ms. Kaur, and geometry and algebra with Ms. Kowalski.

She said Mrs. Gutshall and Ms. Kowalski helped her a lot.

“Ms. Kaur is one of my favorite teachers and I loved her class and how motivated she was at making sure every single one of us learned and had fun,” she said.

Ardynn said homecoming, trips with the softball and football teams and travelling to Europe are her best memories.

Outside of school, she enjoys hunting, hiking and being with friends. She also works at the Shell station on SR 64.

After graduation she plans to attend community college to become a paramedic.