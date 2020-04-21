Williams High School senior spotlight: Ardynn Brinkworth
Ardynn Brinkworth is a senior at Williams High School. She has been homeschooled, and attended school at Heritage School and Williams High School.
Ardynn has been involved with student council since her freshman year. She has served as class president and secretary, and as the student body president.
She played and managed softball and was a football manager this year.
Ardynn was inducted into National Honor Society her junior year.
Some of her favorite classes were English classes with Mrs. Gutshall and Mrs. White, chemistry with Ms. Kaur, and geometry and algebra with Ms. Kowalski.
She said Mrs. Gutshall and Ms. Kowalski helped her a lot.
“Ms. Kaur is one of my favorite teachers and I loved her class and how motivated she was at making sure every single one of us learned and had fun,” she said.
Ardynn said homecoming, trips with the softball and football teams and travelling to Europe are her best memories.
Outside of school, she enjoys hunting, hiking and being with friends. She also works at the Shell station on SR 64.
After graduation she plans to attend community college to become a paramedic.
- Northern Arizona Healthcare treating 38 COVID-19 patients, ICU at capacity
- Letter: Northern Arizona interstate looks like the county dump
- Police: Kingman restaurant worker attacked 2 others, cut own throat
- Williams hotels struggle with loss of tourism
- COVID-19 test site coming to Williams and Grand Canyon
- Five candidates file for three council seats
- Grand Canyon’s Havasupai Tribe seeks aid after loss of tourism from COVID-19
- Alternatives in a time of need: Farmers market opens in Williams
- Veggies galore: Bountiful Baskets brings fresh produce to Williams residents
- Flagstaff man allegedly steals dump truck, barricades self
- Coconino County offers utility and rent assistance for qualified applicants
- Northern Arizona Healthcare treating 38 COVID-19 patients, ICU at capacity
- Letter: Northern Arizona interstate looks like the county dump
- Fight against virus hits home in Williams
- First COVID-19 death in Coconino County reported
- Grand Canyon remains open for Spring Break, cancels some park activities
- Latest Williams area coronavirus news: March 15 update
- Police: Kingman restaurant worker attacked 2 others, cut own throat
- Arizona man gets probation for Mexican gray wolf killing
- Thousands of COVID-19 cases predicted for Arizona
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: