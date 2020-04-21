OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp)

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Wed, April 22
Weather  39.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Williams High School senior spotlight: Ardynn Brinkworth

Ardynn Brinkworth is a senior at Williams High School. (Submitted photo)

Ardynn Brinkworth is a senior at Williams High School. (Submitted photo)

Originally Published: April 21, 2020 5:57 p.m.

Ardynn Brinkworth is a senior at Williams High School. She has been homeschooled, and attended school at Heritage School and Williams High School.

Ardynn has been involved with student council since her freshman year. She has served as class president and secretary, and as the student body president.

She played and managed softball and was a football manager this year.

Ardynn was inducted into National Honor Society her junior year.

Some of her favorite classes were English classes with Mrs. Gutshall and Mrs. White, chemistry with Ms. Kaur, and geometry and algebra with Ms. Kowalski.

She said Mrs. Gutshall and Ms. Kowalski helped her a lot.

“Ms. Kaur is one of my favorite teachers and I loved her class and how motivated she was at making sure every single one of us learned and had fun,” she said.

Ardynn said homecoming, trips with the softball and football teams and travelling to Europe are her best memories.

Outside of school, she enjoys hunting, hiking and being with friends. She also works at the Shell station on SR 64.

After graduation she plans to attend community college to become a paramedic.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

WHS senior spotlight: Damien Pacheco and Mikayla Sanders
WHS senior spotlight: Riley Hollis
WHS senior spotlight: Dakota Dowling
WHS senior spotlight: Angel Ayala
WHS senior spotlight: Bridgette Hernandez
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State