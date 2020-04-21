Tusayan to access $800,000 for relief efforts

TUSAYAN, Ariz. — On April 15, the Tusayan Town Council passed a motion to access up to $800,000 of the town’s savings for a variety of services related to COVID-19.

The motion was passed at the same time the town held its second hearing required by the state of Arizona to grant the town the ability to exceed its current state-imposed $1.4 million budget limit because of an emergency declaration. Assuming the need to surpass the current budget limit were to occur, the town could continue to access funds to assist residents as determined by future council action.

The motion regarding the $800,000 budget was created after the council assessed specific needs relating to current and possible future scenarios due to COVID-19.

Line items discussed in the budget of immediate and potential expenses included continued food assistance, school computers and other emergency needs such as quarantine housing, fire/first responder PPE equipment and additional staffing should current workers contract COVID-19.



Additional law enforcement services were also discussed, in addtion to possible economic stimulus for businesses, possible utility assistance, and possible expenses relating to the creation of a POD (point of dispensing) should the need arise for a COVID-specific testing and treatment facility.

Also included were the potential creation of a task force to assist with reopening procedures when the time arrives, as well as an economic development campaign for reopening, and an additional contingency budget for unforeseen expenses.

So far, Tusayan has utilized $55,300 of the allotted initial $70,000 contingency budget, which was created amid the early stages of the crisis; with two separate motions passed by the council approving firstly $25,000 March 18, then an additional $45,000 March 24 when it was determined the $25,000 was on a fast track for depletion, as vast unemployment rates left many without resources to obtain necessity items.

Currently, the town is spending the majority of its budget on food assistance for up to 1,000 people per week, which involves procuring supplementary food items as well as household items to complement the Tusayan Food Bank’s supply, provided by St. Mary’s Food Bank in Flagstaff. St. Mary’s provides many staple foods such as fruits and vegetables, however, since the crisis began, there have been shortages of proteins such as meats and beans, which the town has been providing to ensure residents are receiving balanced meal items.

The town estimated $16 per person, per week, is currently being spent on food bank items. The town is also providing an estimated 545 students of Grand Canyon School District with lunches every weekend via the PTA’s Backpack Program, which costs an estimated $1,600-$1,700 per weekend.

Beyond food assistance, additional resources totaling an estimated $15,000 were spent on providing 45 students in need with computers, so that they could transition to online school. The computers are owned by the town, and are on loan to the students.

Tusayan Town Manager Cynthia Seelhammer stated the town is working very hard to try to get every resident in Tusayan signed up to Access Parks in order to have Wifi for the school children.

She also stated the town is looking into assisting with the installation of internet service for “a number of families who work at Tusayan businesses who are living in Valle and do not have access to broadband”.

Additionally, the Tusayan Fire District (TFD) has received two computers on loan to allow its employees to attend to a variety of office procedures while ensuring adherence to social distancing measures on the job. TFD Chief Greg Brush expressed his gratitude to the town for the computers, stating “those computers were absolutely vital” during this time of need.

As Tusayan residents continue to face the crisis, the council is working to provide residents with a sense of security.

“We want to make sure we have an ample cushion to handle it,” said Vice Mayor Brady Harris in regard to the situation and budget.