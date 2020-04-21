Rowdy: week of April 22
Originally Published: April 21, 2020 2:22 p.m.
Most Read
- Northern Arizona Healthcare treating 38 COVID-19 patients, ICU at capacity
- Letter: Northern Arizona interstate looks like the county dump
- Police: Kingman restaurant worker attacked 2 others, cut own throat
- Williams hotels struggle with loss of tourism
- COVID-19 test site coming to Williams and Grand Canyon
- Five candidates file for three council seats
- Grand Canyon’s Havasupai Tribe seeks aid after loss of tourism from COVID-19
- Alternatives in a time of need: Farmers market opens in Williams
- Veggies galore: Bountiful Baskets brings fresh produce to Williams residents
- Flagstaff man allegedly steals dump truck, barricades self
- Coconino County offers utility and rent assistance for qualified applicants
- Fight against virus hits home in Williams
- First COVID-19 death in Coconino County reported
- Grand Canyon remains open for Spring Break, cancels some park activities
- Latest Williams area coronavirus news: March 15 update
- Arizona man gets probation for Mexican gray wolf killing
- Thousands of COVID-19 cases predicted for Arizona
