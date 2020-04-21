Q & A: Ed Keable to step into superintendent role during a time of uncertainty

Amidst a worldwide pandemic and the closure of the national park, Grand Canyon received word that a new superintendent had been appointed.

On April 3, Edward Keable, a veteran lawyer for the U.S. Department of the Interior was selected to fill the role, which has been empty for nearly a year and half.

Keable replaces Christine Lehnertz, who resigned as the park’s superintendent in early 2019 after being cleared of allegations she created a hostile workplace.

Lehnretz’s departure left one of the country’s most popular tourist destinations without a permanent leader during its centennial year.

Prior to Lehnertz, former superintednent Dave Uberuaga chose to retire in 2016 instead of accepting reassignment to Washington D.C.

Uberuaga’s announcement came on the heels of an investigative report by the Department of the Interior revealing a 15-year history of sexual harassment and a hostile work environment on the park’s river district. River district employees ran patrols and park river trips on the Colorado River.

Various park service officials have temporarilty filled the role since Lehnertz’s departure in 2019.

Keable has been in his current job since 2012, has worked in the Office of the Solicitor for 23 years, and for the federal government for a total of 30 years, according to the National Park Service.

Grand Canyon National Park is currently closed because of the coronoavirus outbreak.

The following is a Q & A with Keable in which he shares goals for the park, his feelings about becoming superintendent during the coronavirus and expectations for re-opening the park.



Keable’s official duty date is April 26.

“However, his travel to the park might be delayed based on the current situation. If that is the case, he would still start the job that day but perform duties remotely,” said Kathy Kupper, Public Affairs Specialist for the National Park Service.

How do you feel about becoming superintendent of Grand Canyon National Park, especially during these times of coronavirus?

Becoming superintendent of the Grand Canyon National Park is a great honor. I have told park employees that I have traveled the world extensively and I have long considered the Grand Canyon to be the most beautiful place on Earth. It is a great privilege to assume a leadership role in preserving this amazing natural resource. This is especially true during times like these. National parks are not merely places to recreate, they are places that inspire us. We need them as places of inspiration now more than ever.

What are your goals for Grand Canyon National Park?

My goal as superintendent is to work with the great professional staff, partners, supporters and communities in and around Grand Canyon National Park to achieve the mission of preserving unimpaired its natural and cultural resources for the enjoyment, education, and inspiration of this and future generations. That’s really what it is all about.



One particular goal is to replace antiquated water and wastewater treatment systems in order to provide safe, dependable water for visitors and residents long into the future. Over the next few years, this will be one of the largest infrastructure projects ever undertaken by the National Park Service.



How can the experiences be improved for visitors when the park re-opens?

The National Park Service is consulting with federal, state and local public health authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic. The health and safety of the park’s visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners is the number one priority. I will work closely with public health experts, local communities and the outstanding professional staff of the park to make decisions about when and how to reopen the park.



Are park employees getting their normal pay while the park is closed?

Yes, National Park Service employees are earning their regular pay. They are continuing to work and be productive during the modifications to operation. Many employees continue to perform their regular duties while others are able to work remotely. Most “meetings” are occurring via conference calls. Staff is using this time to work on a variety of long-range projects.



Once Grand Canyon National Park reopens, what is your advice on how visitors can best enjoy the experience?

I will work with public health experts, park staff and local communities to provide advice to visitors on how they can best enjoy the experience.

Why did you get into the park service and what has been his most memorable experiences?

I have a long-standing admiration and affection for the National Park Service and its mission to preserve unimpaired natural and cultural resources and values for the enjoyment, education, and inspiration of this and future generations. I have spent considerable time in national parks and even honeymooned in Yosemite National Park. It will be an honor to serve in the National Park Service with so many highly skilled and dedicated professionals.

What have your experiences been with Grand Canyon National Park?

I have spent time at the rim marveling at the natural wonder of the Grand Canyon. It is a great place to contemplate life. I have hiked the Bright Angel and South Kaibab Trails and witnessed firsthand how the experience really connects people to nature in a powerful way.

Why do you feel Grand Canyon National Park is special? Why is it important to you?

There is no place in the world that compares to the Grand Canyon. I think the Grand Canyon it is simply the most beautiful place on Earth. It is not only visually stunning, but you can feel the long history of the place as you peer into or hike through it. There is a spiritual nature to this magnificent place that speaks powerfully to all those who encounter it. I know the Grand Canyon is an extremely important spiritual place for the Native American tribes in the area. It is easy to understand the deep emotional connections to this landscape.

What environmental protections are needed to preserve Grand Canyon National Park?

As I transition in to my new position, I will work with park staff and others to learn more about environmental challenges related to the park. A strong cadre of park partners work with us to address many of the regional issues including Colorado River management.

How do you feel about proposed uranium mining in or near the Grand Canyon?

This is one of the issues I will learn more about as I transition to my new position.