National Guard lends a helping hand to Williams Food Pantry

Members of the Army National Guard move boxes of food at the Williams Food Pantry April 16. (Loretta McKenney/WGCN)

By Loretta McKenney
Originally Published: April 21, 2020 4:58 p.m.

WILLIAMS, Ariz. – The Williams Food Pantry and More has had a few extra helping hands lately.

For the last three weeks, soldiers with the Arizona Army National Guard have volunteered at the pantry, helping to unload the delivery truck from St. Mary’s Food Bank, among other needs the pantry may have.

“It has been very nice,” said Cathy Mehta, the kitchen manager at Williams Food Pantry. “This way we get (the food) inside so much faster.”

photo

Williams Food Pantry receives a helping hand April 16 from the Arizona Army National Guard. Members of the HHC 1st Platoon, 4th Squad from Phoenix help unload boxes of food donated by St. Mary’s Food Bank. (Loretta McKenney/WGCN)

Specialist Alejandro Simental with the HHC 1st Platoon, Fourth Squad in Phoenix said this type of service is a new experience for him and many other soldiers, but they are happy to help.

“We came to help the people of Williams – unload some trucks, set out some packages for the food bank on Saturday,” he said.

Simental said his platoon has helped food banks and shelters throughout Arizona including Glendale, Tucson and Sierra Vista. They were also helping at a food bank in Mesa later in the week.

“For me, this is a new experience, I’ve never done it except in my personal time. It’s to help our communities,” he said.

The group was in Williams helping because of the coronavirus concerns throughout the state.

“Yes, just making sure everybody has food and they know we care for them,” he said. “If you see anybody from the National Guard just thank them for their service.”

Mehta said the pantry is currently pre-packaging all food boxes and has a table set up in front of the food pantry’s building on Saturdays to serve those picking up boxes.

“They don’t get their choice and that upsets a few, but we can run through 150 boxes easy (on one day),” she said.

The Williams Food Pantry is accepting donations, including face masks.

“As long as (masks) are in a sandwich bag or something like that, then we can hand them out,” she said.

More information is available from the pantry at (928) 255-9039.

Holiday help: Williams Food Bank
First Baptist Church to stop giving food boxes
Community steps up to revive Williams' food pantry
As virus spreads, here's to those who make us proud
7 ways to help the Williams Food Pantry this Thanksgiving
