IKRC offering live-streamed classes
WILLIAMS, Ariz. — The International Kadampa Retreat Center Grand Canyon is currently offering live-streamed classes and guided meditations to promote peace of mind during this time.
Anyone interested in learning the art of meditation and bringing a sense of balance and calm into their life and relationships is encouraged to participate. The classes can improve mindfulness and concentration in order to reduce stress and anxious thoughts.
The following is a list of live-stream classes:
Keep Calm, Sunday, 11am - 12:30pm, $10
The Mirror of Dharma. Monday, 7:30-9 p.m. and 8:30-10 p.m., $10
30 Min. Guided meditations, Monday - Friday, 12pm - 12:30pm, $3
Developing A Good Heart, Wednesday, 6:30pm - 8pm and 7:30-9 p.m., $10
Daily Chanted Prayers (in English) with Silent Meditation, check calendar for time, free
Simply Meditate Tuesday, 7-8 p.m., 8-9 p.m. and Friday, 10-11 a.m. and 11 a.m.-12 p.m. begins April 21, $6
The Healing Power of Cherishing Others, Sunday, 11 a.m.-12:15 p.m. and 12-1:15 p.m.
Follow the link below to register for each class. Registration required to receive the link to the live-stream. https://www.meditationinnorthernarizona.org/live-stream-page
More information is available by contacting info@meditationinnorthernarizona.org or calling (928)637-6232.
