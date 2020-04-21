OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp)

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Wed, April 22
Weather  39.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

IKRC offering live-streamed classes

International Kadampa Retreat Center is offering live-streamed classes. (Photo/IKRC)

International Kadampa Retreat Center is offering live-streamed classes. (Photo/IKRC)

By Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: April 21, 2020 5:06 p.m.

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — The International Kadampa Retreat Center Grand Canyon is currently offering live-streamed classes and guided meditations to promote peace of mind during this time.

Anyone interested in learning the art of meditation and bringing a sense of balance and calm into their life and relationships is encouraged to participate. The classes can improve mindfulness and concentration in order to reduce stress and anxious thoughts.

The following is a list of live-stream classes:

Keep Calm, Sunday, 11am - 12:30pm, $10

The Mirror of Dharma. Monday, 7:30-9 p.m. and 8:30-10 p.m., $10

30 Min. Guided meditations, Monday - Friday, 12pm - 12:30pm, $3

Developing A Good Heart, Wednesday, 6:30pm - 8pm and 7:30-9 p.m., $10

Daily Chanted Prayers (in English) with Silent Meditation, check calendar for time, free

Simply Meditate Tuesday, 7-8 p.m., 8-9 p.m. and Friday, 10-11 a.m. and 11 a.m.-12 p.m. begins April 21, $6

The Healing Power of Cherishing Others, Sunday, 11 a.m.-12:15 p.m. and 12-1:15 p.m.

Follow the link below to register for each class. Registration required to receive the link to the live-stream. https://www.meditationinnorthernarizona.org/live-stream-page

More information is available by contacting info@meditationinnorthernarizona.org or calling (928)637-6232.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Kadampa World Peace Temple east of Williams now open to the public
Buddhist retreat and temple coming to Williams
Progress being made on new Kadampa Buddhist Temple
Kadampa World Peace Temple will seat 1,000 visitors
Kadampa Retreat Center to break ground on new temple March 22
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State