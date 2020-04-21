OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp)

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Wed, April 22
Weather  39.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Food trucks allowed at ADOT rest areas

To help truckers keeping Arizonans supplied with food and essentials, Gov. Doug Ducey issued an Executive Order April 15 allowing food trucks to operate at eight Arizona Department of Transportation rest areas. (Adobe stock)

To help truckers keeping Arizonans supplied with food and essentials, Gov. Doug Ducey issued an Executive Order April 15 allowing food trucks to operate at eight Arizona Department of Transportation rest areas. (Adobe stock)

Originally Published: April 21, 2020 5:24 p.m.

PHOENIX⁠ — While most of the nation is at a standstill, the over the road truck drivers continue to move products throughout the United States.

To help truckers keeping Arizonans supplied with food and essentials, Governor Doug Ducey issued an Executive Order April 15 allowing food trucks to operate at eight Arizona Department of Transportation rest areas.

While commercial activity is ordinarily prohibited at federally funded rest areas, the Federal Highway Administration recently permitted states to allow food trucks at rest areas while the national emergency declaration remains in effect.

“We want to ensure we’re doing everything we can to support the truck drivers who are working long hours to keep our grocery stores stocked and our medical professionals equipped,” Ducey said. “(This) order will allow long-haul truck drivers to buy nutritious food during their trips, and will help increase business for food trucks at this time. Arizona will emerge from this public health challenge stronger by supporting each other and staying connected.”

To support Ducey’s Executive Order, the Arizona Department of Transportation has developed a permit process for food truck owners. Owners can visit azdot.gov/permits and click on the Encroachment Permits tab to get more information and apply for a permit to sell food at the rest areas. There’s no cost for the permit, and it will be good for 30 days.

The program will initially include eight rest areas along interstate freeways: Sunset Point and Christensen along I-17; Haviland, Parks and Meteor Crater along I-40; and Ehrenberg, Burnt Wells and Sacaton along I-10. More rest areas may be added depending on demand.

Food trucks permitted to operate at rest areas will have to abide by all federal, state and local guidelines for operation and public interaction during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier this month, ADOT reopened the Parks and Christensen rest areas, located along I-40 and I-17 respectively in northern Arizona, exclusively for commercial vehicles to use.

Ducey and ADOT also raised the weight limit for commercial vehicles hauling supplies for the coronavirus relief effort to 90,000 pounds, making it more efficient to get supplies to grocery stores and medical facilities.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Rest stops on I-40 and I-17 to temporarily reopen for truckers
Maricopa County says coronavirus hospitalizations slowing
ADOT reopens four more rest areas
Food trucks get NPS welcome at Glen Canyon Recreation Area
Winter is no joke: Gov. Ducey encourages northern Arizona drivers to 'Know Snow'
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State