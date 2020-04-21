From the desk of the librarian: Williams Library YouTube channel now available

In lieu of programming during our library closure, we are offering virtual tutorials on our Youtube Channel, including videos on:

• RBDigital, for digital magazines and audiobooks

• Overdrive/Libby, for ebooks and audiobooks

• Origami

• Book Crafts

• Microsoft Word formatting

• Google Suite: Google Calendar, Google Docs, Google Drive

• Writing simple poetry forms

• Using the library catalog and online library account

Just search for "Williams Public Library" on Youtube, or click on the video links on our Facebook page.

More videos will be added weekly, so check back for even more craft, tech, and writing tutorials.