From the desk of the librarian: Williams Library YouTube channel now available
In lieu of programming during our library closure, we are offering virtual tutorials on our Youtube Channel, including videos on:
• RBDigital, for digital magazines and audiobooks
• Overdrive/Libby, for ebooks and audiobooks
• Origami
• Book Crafts
• Microsoft Word formatting
• Google Suite: Google Calendar, Google Docs, Google Drive
• Writing simple poetry forms
• Using the library catalog and online library account
Just search for "Williams Public Library" on Youtube, or click on the video links on our Facebook page.
More videos will be added weekly, so check back for even more craft, tech, and writing tutorials.
- Northern Arizona Healthcare treating 38 COVID-19 patients, ICU at capacity
- Letter: Northern Arizona interstate looks like the county dump
- Police: Kingman restaurant worker attacked 2 others, cut own throat
- Williams hotels struggle with loss of tourism
- COVID-19 test site coming to Williams and Grand Canyon
- Five candidates file for three council seats
- Grand Canyon’s Havasupai Tribe seeks aid after loss of tourism from COVID-19
- Alternatives in a time of need: Farmers market opens in Williams
- Veggies galore: Bountiful Baskets brings fresh produce to Williams residents
- Flagstaff man allegedly steals dump truck, barricades self
- Coconino County offers utility and rent assistance for qualified applicants
- Northern Arizona Healthcare treating 38 COVID-19 patients, ICU at capacity
- Letter: Northern Arizona interstate looks like the county dump
- Fight against virus hits home in Williams
- First COVID-19 death in Coconino County reported
- Grand Canyon remains open for Spring Break, cancels some park activities
- Latest Williams area coronavirus news: March 15 update
- Police: Kingman restaurant worker attacked 2 others, cut own throat
- Arizona man gets probation for Mexican gray wolf killing
- Thousands of COVID-19 cases predicted for Arizona
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: