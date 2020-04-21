County brings COVID test to Williams; no increase in positive cases

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Two samples of COVID-19 were collected in Williams and three in Tusayan last week after testing sites were temporarily set up in Williams and the Grand Canyon.

“We cannot provide the results of the tests,” said Claire Harper, public information officer for Coconino County about the testing that took place April 16 and 17.

As of April 20, the county continued to report 1-5 cases in Williams and 1-5 cases at the Grand Canyon and Tusayan.

According to Harper, any community with five or fewer positive cases is not being identified because of “privacy concerns.”

Coconino County has announced it will open a COVID-19 testing site in Williams again this week on April 22 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at North Country HealthCare at 300 S. 6th Street, and at the Grand Canyon at the Grand Canyon Clinic, located at 1 Clinic Rd. on April 23 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Testing continues to take place at Fort Tuthill in Flagstaff Monday - Friday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

A medical provider will be onsite at both locations and able to screen individuals for COVID-19 symptoms.

Arizona

The Arizona Department of Health reported that across the state there have been 5,064 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 187 deaths.

In Coconino County, the following positive cases were reported:

West Flagstaff - 13

East Flagstaff - 32

Outlying Flagstaff - 7

Grand Canyon - 1-5

Page - 46

Williams - 1-5

Tribal areas - 229

Age 0-19 years old, 13

Age 20-44 years old, 115

Age 45-54 years old, 63

Age 55-64 years old, 76

Age 65+ years old, 68

United States

Across the United States, including the District of Columbia and U.S. territories, there have been a total of 746,625 cases of coronavirus as of April 20 and 39,083 new deaths from COVID-19.

The virus is present in all 50 states, District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Resources

• Coconino County assistance for rent, electric, gas, wood, water and propane available at (928) 679-7300.

• Coconino County WIC offers all services online or by phone to existing or new clients, (928) 679-7272.

• State of Arizona employment & financial assistance resources:https://arizonatogether.org/ and en español: https://arizonatogether.org/es/

COVID-19 health hotlines

• Coconino County COVID-19 hotline (928) 679-7300

• Northern Arizona Healthcare hotline at (928) 773-2301

North Country HealthCare virtual visits

North Country HealthCare has launched virtual appointments for individuals experiencing flu-like symptoms. Patients are encouraged to use the online symptom checker tool (available at northcountryhealthcare.org). They can then request a 15-minute online appointment with a North Country provider by calling the hotline number provided after they complete the symptom checker tool.

The virtual appointments will be billed to the patient’s health insurance, just as with a regular doctor visit. For those who are uninsured, North Country HealthCare offers a sliding fee scale for qualifying patients, allowing them to pay a nominal fee for their appointment.

In response to COVID-19, North Country has also been setting up COVID-19 testing areas throughout the County, creating separate waiting areas for sick visits and well visits.

Call for Health Care Professionals

Coconino County Health and Human Services is seeking healthcare professionals interested in volunteering during the COVID-19 response. Anyone interested can register with the Emergency System for the Advanced Registration of volunteer Health Professionals at https://esar-vhp.health.azdhs.gov/index.php

Daily COVID-19 updates and resources

The Williams-Grand Canyon News website has a COVID-19 webpage with recent coronavirus news stories and links to resources.

Visit williamsnews.com to and click on the COVID-19 banner to see a daily nationwide tracker of the virus, links to county and state resources and a list of open local restaurants.