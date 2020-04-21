Column: New relief efforts, resources and feedback needed from Flagstaff Chamber members

To extend a helping hand to small businesses suffering from the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation – in partnership with Vistaprint and a coalition of supporting companies, foundations, and philanthropic donors – is working to provide financial relief through the Save Small Business Fund.

The fund is providing $5,000 in short-term relief to employers across the United States. These one-time supplemental cash grants are for businesses that have between three and 20 employees and operate in an economically vulnerable community (bottom 80 percent of zip codes in the country).

The grant application will go live April 20 at noon. To learn more about the Save Small Business Fund and to apply for a grant, visit www.savesmallbusiness.com.

New website for businesses to navigate CARES Act financial relief

The Greater Flagstaff Chamber has joined forces with the Arizona Small Business Association, Arizona Commerce Authority, and Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry to provide a new website that gives both novice and experienced businesses individualized support to be ready for the second phase of funding, should it occur. This free, online service is receiving great kudos. We are certain by our engagement with hundreds of you individually over the past many weeks, that this assistance is needed and will give you hope that you can qualify.

Please talk to your banker and get a meeting set in the very near future to start your paperwork. You must be ready to hit send when the second phase is announced. These funds will also dry up quickly due to high demand nationally. For additional resources and direction please go to www.caresactAZ.com. Thank you to the above entities and APS for funding this huge business support tool.



In closing, in the first round of Cares Act funding, 11,000 loans were made in Arizona for a total of $3.5 billion.



Greater Flagstaff Chamber appointed to Gov. Ducey’s task force to re-open economy

Since a time in the future to reopen our economy is being discussed now, Governor Ducey has reached out to key leaders in the state economy to provide guidance on how to be most effective in elevating consumer confidence, employees returning to work and employers' confidence to reopen. We could use your suggestions about how those of you that have been open as essential businesses have managed your work places so employees feel safe. Please email jpastrick@flagstaffchamber.com with your guidelines. All will remain private and shared in aggregate form only. The Chamber has heard from some of you already and looks forward to playing a central role informing the Governor on Northern Arizona concerns and suggestions.