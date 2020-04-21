Celebrate Adopt-A-Highway efforts during National Volunteer Week

PHOENIX – What do you get when 10,000 volunteers remove 107 tons of litter along state highways in a year?

Adopt a Highway available signFirst, there’s a $500,000 savings in taxpayer funds that can be used for other Arizona Department of Transportation priorities. More importantly, though, is a determination to Keep It Grand by making Arizona’s highways more appealing for all.

That makes those who commit time and effort to ADOT’s Adopt a Highway program worthy of a big thank you from all Arizonans during National Volunteer Week, which lasts through April 25.

During 2019, members of more than 1,100 volunteer groups packed up their vehicles, put on safety vests and headed out to pick up litter along their adopted sections of the highway system.

“Adopt a Highway works because of a small army of dedicated volunteers and the permit technicians in ADOT’s maintenance districts statewide who support them,” said Mary Currie, Adopt a Highway program manager. “All Arizonans benefit from the many hours put in by volunteers who beautify the highways that for many form a first impression of the Grand Canyon State.”

Looking to make a difference during National Volunteer Week? Visiting azdot.gov/adoptahighway connects you with information on volunteering as well as an interactive map showing highway segments available for adoption.

In return for a two-year permit and a sign recognizing their group’s segment, Adopt a Highway volunteers agree to:

Adopt a minimum of 2 miles

Always wear Federal Highway Administration required ANSI Class II Safety vests

Read a safety brief and watch a safety video before each cleanup

Contact ADOT before cleaning up their sections

File activity reports telling ADOT how many bags of litter they cleaned up

Clean their sections at least once and preferably three times per year

Adopt a Highway cleanups continue during the current public health situation, though ADOT asks volunteers to observe state and federal guidelines calling for social distancing and keeping groups fewer than 10 people.

Motorists can support Adopt a Highway volunteers by slowing down where people are picking up litter and always driving with extra caution and care.

To learn more about ADOT’s Adopt a Highway volunteer program, please visit azdot.gov/adoptahighway.

Information provided by Arizona Department of Transportation